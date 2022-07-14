Biden Just Said He’s Willing To Go To War With Iran, Mainstream Yawns
By Jake Johnson | Common Dreams | July 14, 2022
U.S. President Joe Biden said in an interview aired Wednesday that he would be willing to go to war with Iran to prevent the country from obtaining a nuclear weapon, a position that drew condemnation from advocacy groups and foreign policy analysts who questioned the moral, strategic, and legal bases for such a stance.
Biden also reiterated in the sit-down interview with Israeli broadcaster N12 that he is committed to keeping the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on the U.S. State Department’s Foreign Terrorist Organizations list, even if it means sinking the prospects of a deal to revive the nuclear accord that former President Donald Trump violated in 2018.
While acknowledging that Trump’s decision to abandon the seven-country deal was a “gigantic mistake,” Biden said he would not delist the IRGC to advance nuclear talks that have hit a wall in recent weeks.
Biden offered a one-word answer—”yes”—when asked whether he would keep the IRGC on the terror list “even if that means that kills the deal.”
The U.S. president went on to say that he’s prepared to use military force “as a last resort” to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. Iran has repeatedly said it is not pursuing a nuclear weapon and that its nuclear energy program is designed for peaceful domestic purposes.
Peace organizations were outraged by the president’s interview, noting that the terror designation is largely symbolic while the nuclear deal was a substantive diplomatic achievement that lifted devastating economic sanctions in exchange for limits to Iran’s nuclear program.
“Let’s be clear: Congress has not authorized—and the American people overwhelmingly do not support—the use of force against Iran,” said the Friends Committee on National Legislation. “If the president is committed to preventing nuclear proliferation, he should return to the nuclear deal and prioritize diplomacy. War is not the answer.”
Matt Duss, foreign policy adviser to U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), responded that “it makes absolutely zero sense that he won’t delist the IRGC to prevent an Iranian nuke but would launch a war to prevent an Iranian nuke.”
The president’s remarks came days after his administration announced new sanctions targeting Iranian firms and individuals, a move seen as further evidence that Biden remains wedded to the failed “maximum pressure” campaign that his predecessor launched, imperiling any remaining hopes of a breakthrough in the stalled nuclear talks.
“Astonishing to see the president say he is willing to throw away the diplomatic progress his team has made and invite war with Iran over pointless partisan symbolism,” said progressive advocacy group Win Without War.
Well, given the USA’s propensity to go to war, anywhere in the World(since WWII) The USA should be on that
list, and right at the top of it.(not to mention Israel) which has a Nuclear Arsenal, and would love to use it on Lebanon AND Iran, and that’s just for starters.
And, Biden, saying “He’s Willing To Go To War” With Iran, is laughable. He has trouble putting his underpants on the right way around every morning.
Comment by brianharryaustralia | July 14, 2022 |
I am not aware of any terrorist offences against the USA by the IRGC. But the Israelis committed the biggest and most deadly terrorist attack against the US on 11th September 2001 and it was deliberately blamed on Muslims in order to incite the US to attack those 7 Muslim countries that Gen. Wesley Clarke kindly told the World about. And that was in line with Israel’s ‘A Clean Break; A New Strategy for Securing the Realm’ which was to break the Oslo Accords and devastate the countries supporting the Palestinians, instead of peacefully and righteously allowing Palestine to exist as a State without constant Israeli terror attacks, aerial bombardments, shelling, assassinations, blockades and land-grabs. So surely Israel or at least Mossad & co. should be on the US State Department’s Foreign Terrorist List, not the IRGC?
Comment by jbthring | July 14, 2022 |
Yes, “9/11”, and “Everyone” knew who did it, because the Villain, Osama Bin Ladin was named as the villain, even before the attack was completed(and building 7 came down into its own footprint, because of “small office fires”, and the USA Government made no attempt to analyse what REALLY happened on that day.
AND, of course, the deliberate attack by Israel on the USS Liberty in the Mediterranean Sea in 1967(?) which was ‘whitewashed’, by the USA Government. The “ROT” in the USA Government is there, for everyone to see.
And when the people finally wake up, the Department of Homeland Security, will be there, to deal with ‘anyone who steps out of line’ …….
Comment by brianharryaustralia | July 14, 2022 |