DEBORAH BIRX UNMASKED
I BET YOU DON’T KNOW THIS ABOUT THE SCARF LADY
Amazing Polly | August 2, 2022
Birx is a pivotal member of the Medical Mafia – here are some stories you might not know about the evil scarf lady. Can you support this channel with a financial gift? Visit my website: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php Birx now says she knew all along that the Covid vaccines wouldn’t work and admitted to subverting the US government (and tricking the world!) in multiple ways while on the COVID-19 Task Force.
Michael Senger’s Substack: https://michaelpsenger.substack.com/p/deborah-birxs-silent-invasion-a-guide
National File report on Birx’s Book: https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/07/17/sabotage-dr-birx-admits-to-revising-and-hiding-info-from-trumps-covid-team-while-altering-cdc-guidelines-without-approval/
Ivanka cheers for Birx, convincing Trump to keep her: https://www.one.org/us/press/one-applauds-trump-decision-to-retain-deborah-birx-as-interim-global-aids-coordinator/
Corey’s Digs AIDS $90billion dollar slush fund: https://www.coreysdigs.com/health-science/is-aids-us-90b-taxpayer-dollars-a-global-slush-fund/
PEPFAR Ukraine State Department Memo for FY 2019 funding: https://www.state.gov/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/Ukraine.pdf
Soros Embezzlement Investigation, Ukraine AIDS dollars: Judicial Watch: https://www.judicialwatch.org/corruption-chronicles/u-s-soros-funded-ukrainian-hiv-charity-under-criminal-probe-for-embezzlement/
Paige Reffe worked as Clinton’s Advance Man: https://heavy.com/news/2020/04/deborah-birx-husband-paige-reffe/
Fauci #pepfar #aids #taintedblood #trump #covid19
No comments yet.
Leave a Reply