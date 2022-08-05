CONNECTING THE DOTS & AN IMPORTANT MESSAGE
Computing Forever | August 4, 2022
Support my work on Subscribe Star: https://www.subscribestar.com/dave-cullen
Support my work via crypto: https://computingforever.com/donate/
Follow me on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hybM74uIHJKg/
Sources:
https://www.dublinlive.ie/news/fears-fuel-limit-work-home-24656543
https://www.bbc.com/news/business-62382624
http://www.computingforever.com
KEEP UP ON SOCIAL MEDIA:
Gab: https://gab.ai/DaveCullen
Subscribe on Gab TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/DaveCullen
Minds.com: https://www.minds.com/davecullen
Subscribe on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDaveCullenShow:7
Telegram: https://t.me/ComputingForeverOfficial
This video contains images and videos sourced from pixabay.com:
https://pixabay.com/fr/videos/circulation-lumi%C3%A8res-ville-rue-1042/
https://pixabay.com/fr/videos/autoroute-pont-imeuble-air-62369/
https://pixabay.com/fr/videos/heure-de-pointe-rue-route-voitures-2293/
https://pixabay.com/fr/videos/ville-bokeh-rue-se-brouiller-flou-192/
https://pixabay.com/fr/videos/auto-route-conduite-brume-hiver-61117/
https://pixabay.com/fr/videos/autoroute-route-brouillard-conduite-86900/
https://pixabay.com/fr/photos/homard-insecte-sauterelle-la-nature-5054788/
https://pixabay.com/fr/videos/money-caisse-euro-argent-%C3%A9change-9728/
https://pixabay.com/fr/videos/terre-globe-indien-plan%C3%A8te-24072/
https://pixabay.com/fr/videos/terre-lune-espace-galaxie-plan%C3%A8te-55990/
https://pixabay.com/fr/photos/flore-agriculture-serre-nature-3208629/
https://pixabay.com/fr/photos/poivre-paprika-semis-atterrissage-7200198/
https://pixabay.com/fr/photos/carotte-produire-%c3%a9picerie-cultiver-2556382/
https://pixabay.com/fr/videos/carte-num%C3%A9rique-global-entreprise-45956/
I love the sound of a Rebellious Irishman………..
LikeLike
Comment by brianharryaustralia | August 5, 2022 |