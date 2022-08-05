‘US-led effort to isolate Russia failed’
Samizdat – August 5, 2022
The US-led drive to isolate Russia through sanctions has not succeeded, as half the countries in the Group of Twenty leading global economies refused to sign on, Bloomberg reported on Friday.
According to the publication, senior officials from leading Western nations are surprised by the lack of support within the wider G20, despite their efforts to make the case for restrictions against Russia.
Argentina, Brazil, China, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Turkey have not joined the sanctions that were adopted by the US, UK, EU, and their allies Australia, Canada, Japan, and South Korea. Some nations, like China and South Africa, have openly criticized the restrictions. The G20 nations account for around 85% of global economic output.
According to Bloomberg, the reasons for the lack of support include strong trade ties, historical affinities to Moscow, and a distrust of former colonial powers.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
August 5, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Economics | Argentina, Brazil, China, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United States
1 Comment »
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
CONNECTING THE DOTS & AN IMPORTANT MESSAGE
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
Book Review
Internal documents show CDC colluded with Big Tech to deplatform Naomi Wolf
Daily Clout | August 2, 2022
Thanks to a FOIA lawsuit brought by America First Legal against the big tech companies, I have learned that the CDC’s press group coordinated with big tech companies, such as Twitter, to attack critics of vaccine side effects for ‘misinformation.’ To my horror I saw that a tweet of mine was included in targeted tweets that America First obtained via FOIA. The tweet of mine, that the CDC brought to big tech for targeting, was an example of basic investigative reporting on women’s health issues – the kind of reporting I’ve done for 35 years. My flagged tweet simply noted that hundreds of women were reporting menstrual side effects and this needed more investigation. Of course, this turned out to be true and even Dr. Fauci recently acknowledged, in an appearance on Special Report with Bret Baier, that “we need to study it more (effect of the vaccines on menstrual cycles).”
Shortly after the CDC identified my tweet as ‘misinformation’ I was deplatformed and a global attack from legacy media sought to undermine my reputation. Tweets that I had previously deleted as being poorly worded, were resuscitated and circulated to media in the effort to discredit me. Only Twitter could have retrieved these deleted tweets. I was called ‘mad’ and ‘batshit crazy’ and counter factual.’
But a year plus layer, everything about which I warned about and documented in my bestselling book The Bodies of Others turned out to be true. … continue
Blog Roll
-
Join 2,783 other followers
Visits Since December 2009
- 5,859,999 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen YouTube Zionism
Recent Comments
roberthstiver on The First Cracks in the Biden-… roberthstiver on ‘US-led effort to isolat… roberthstiver on Children among injured after s… lex on Young woman shares horrific si… brianharryaustralia on CONNECTING THE DOTS & AN I… Kathy on Did the FBI Swing the 2020… brianharryaustralia on Ukraine claims it needs $750 b… IMSTAR on Russian Defense Ministry: Spre… dburman1309 on Russian Defense Ministry: Spre… rediscover911com on Russian Defense Ministry: Spre… papasha408 on Ukraine claims it needs $750 b… Bill Francis on OPEC+ approves tiny oil output…
Aletho News
- Biden and Allies Continue to Put Iran in the Crosshairs August 5, 2022
- US is Willing to Sell Weapons to Turkey Only with Strings Attached August 5, 2022
- ‘US-led effort to isolate Russia failed’ August 5, 2022
- The First Cracks in the Biden-Zelensky Relationship Appear. But Why Now? August 5, 2022
- Children among injured after shelling of Donetsk hospital – DPR August 5, 2022
- UK policy on Ukraine must change before the public suffer any more August 5, 2022
- Google Censors Basic 2-Question Survey on COVID August 5, 2022
- Young woman shares horrific side effects of ‘transitioning’: ‘Wasn’t prepared to have a hysterectomy’ August 5, 2022
- CONNECTING THE DOTS & AN IMPORTANT MESSAGE August 5, 2022
- Did the FBI Swing the 2020 Election? August 4, 2022
- Coincidence or Conspiracy: What Are the Odds? August 4, 2022
- Denmark’s Own Gas Production Won’t Be Relaunched Until Next Winter August 4, 2022
- Shipping’s New ESG Rules Could Starve Millions August 4, 2022
- Twitter Censors Pfizer-Injured Israeli COVID Vaccine Director August 4, 2022
- PolitiFact Malarky on Coronavirus Shots August 4, 2022
- Russian Defense Ministry: Spread of COVID-19 Pandemic Suggests Could Have Been Created by US August 4, 2022
- Today, Ukraine bombed a Donetsk hotel full of journalists – here’s what it felt like to be there August 4, 2022
- Ukraine claims it needs $750 billion more to ‘Build Back Better’ August 4, 2022
OffGuardian
- I Did Not Comply: Testing Mandates and Escape From New York City August 5, 2022
- Letter to the South African Government August 4, 2022
- Nancy Pelosi, Taiwan & yet another fake binary August 3, 2022
Richie Allen
- A Word On The Future Of The Radio Show August 4, 2022
- Boris Johnson Is Gone But What Does It Mean? July 7, 2022
- Macy Gray: “Changing Your Parts Doesn’t Make You A Woman!” July 5, 2022
- Climate Change Qualification Open To Pupils In Northern Ireland July 5, 2022
Consent Factory
- The Normalization of The New Normal Reich July 22, 2022
If Americans Knew
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- “Shut Down Animal Farming”–Monbiot August 5, 2022
- Flashback – Met Office Predict Wet UK Summers August 5, 2022
- India Electricity Mix August 4, 2022
- Evidence for heat-pump price drop fails to add up August 4, 2022
No Tricks Zone
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- Do high protein diets shorten lifespan? July 31, 2022
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Noted. Good, pointed, concise summation. Appreciated.
LikeLike
Comment by roberthstiver | August 5, 2022 |