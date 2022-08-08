Aletho News

The 1954 CIA Coup in Guatemala

Tales of the American Empire | August 4, 2022

Aug 4, 2022 During World War II, American President Franklin Roosevelt promoted democracy in Latin America to ensure these nations remained allied with the United States. This allowed the people of Guatemala to improve their standard of living by slowly reforming their feudal plantation system established by Spanish colonizers and later exploited by American corporations. This threatened profits for United Fruit, a huge American corporation that dominated politics in Central America. It quietly demanded action by the United States, labeling popular economic reforms – communism. The CIA developed a plan that was approved by the American President. In 1954, the popular democratically elected President of Guatemala was ousted in a violent coup that resulted in decades of turmoil and violence.

“CIA and Assassinations: The Guatemala 1954 Documents”; The National Security Archive; https://nsarchive2.gwu.edu/NSAEBB/NSA…

“The Unbelievable Story of the Original First Fake News Network”; Sylvia and Shane Snow; Narratively; August 26, 2020; https://narratively.com/the-literally…

