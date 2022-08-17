Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

ICAN-OBTAINED DATA REVEALS MORE EVIDENCE OF DEATH SPIKE

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | August 11, 2022

ICAN attorneys have obtained annual statements from the five largest insurance companies in the U.S. revealing similar trends showing unexplained increases in non Covid-related death benefit payouts in 2021.

See also:

MONKEYPOX MAYHEM: PC VS PUBLIC HEALTH

A simmering outbreak is now racing upwards while a questionable response juggles political correctness, public health, and a vaccine of unknown effectiveness against a population unwilling to ‘fall in line’ for more public health fear tactics.

August 17, 2022 - Posted by | Civil Liberties, War Crimes | ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |