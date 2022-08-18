National suicide is looming, but don’t dare ask any tough questions
By Frank Wright | TCW Defending Freedom | August 18, 2022
Britain appears to be turning into Italy, and not merely because it is seemingly impossible – or illegal – to stop the Boat People Invasion in either country. We also share the Italian habit of having unstable government.
Italy, of course, was until recently ruled by a technocrat. A manager with no real political convictions beyond the ruling ideology. This is the norm.
Apart from the spasm of direct democracy that was Brexit, British politics has consistently worked to exclude anyone from power with genuine political motivation.
Five years on and there is not much left of Brexit. The lesson to be learned is that even when you don’t lose, you will not be permitted to win. Brexit was a bloody nose to the metropolitan establishment which runs the country against the interests and opinions of the people it governs.
The number one issue amongst people was immigration, and it will certainly still be in the top three. The cost-of-Covid crisis should be number one – were anyone to ask.
If this cost took into account the massive transfer of wealth to the rich from the ordinary, the destruction of our ancient liberties and the compulsion to take injections which have become the leading cause of tragic coincidence, then the next question should be whether Argos does guillotines.
There is no way of knowing how the other real issues which threaten the survival of the nation play with the electorate – because these questions are simply never asked.
Migration, low birth rates, the insane cult of white hatred which demands ‘decolonisation’ (destruction) of everything of value. Does anyone get questioned on their feelings about our vanishing population? Is everyone perfectly happy that in London – and increasingly in other cities – your children will be an ethnic minority in their own schools?
Why should anyone have to worry about their children being given a bawdy sex show by a middle-aged man dressed as a woman? This is a legitimate concern, and not one which features on opinion polls.
Do people really think they should pay far higher fuel bills to subsidise some Net Zero entrepreneur, who had the lucky connections to government to help himself to our money? If they care about the planet, why are the rivers all polluted and the seas full of plastic?
Perhaps we could hope to discuss these issues freely on the major discussion platforms of the day. Simply saying this sounds either sarcastic or hopelessly naive. To engage with people on a digital platform is to be policed by zelotic Liberal extremists, whose job it is to compel you to entertain every opinion but your own.
Most of the time you know where the line is – beyond which you will be banned. This is a bit like the Overton Window, that frame which is used to describe what is politically acceptable to mention at any time.
It is never politically acceptable to mention any issue which might actually improve the lot of the nation and its people. It is slogans, grandiose talk, and the same programme regardless. Why is this?
The centrist settlement – Blairite, neoliberal, consumerist – marches under the rainbow flag and does nothing to preserve family, culture or nation. It promotes aggression abroad and dissolution at home.
The consumer angle is obviously hand in glove with the anti-natalist and sexuality-based lifestyle current, as people who produce no children have more to spend on the trash that stimulates growth.
Ask yourself whether any of these wars have done you any good. The Bush wars, the Blair wars, the one on now and the one to come – how have these wars made anything better for you?
How’s the local school looking? Is it safe to let the kids out? Why does Britain share with Sweden the highest rates of rape in Europe? These questions are never on the polls. No one in politics is going to do anything about them.
In 2006 the Euston manifesto was signed by journalists, academics – Liberals – setting out the neoliberal consensus which is the armature of our political settlement.
It talks about rights a lot, and supports military action to promote democracy and freedom abroad. Elections and consumerism are seen as the pinnacle of human aspiration. There is nothing better than Liberalism, which is why we all have to have it, like it or not. Even if it kills you.
The consumer economy is an addiction economy. Is any politician going to do anything about that? Buying endless trash, being horribly fat, being on what my Nana used to call ‘tablets’ – these are your patriotic duty.
The consumer economy promotes compulsive buying, insatiable appetite, mental illness and the dependence on drugs legal and otherwise. Everything is a condition to be treated with a tablet – this is called ‘medicalising’ behaviour – because tablets are a product on sale. The market, however, is not fixing us.
Would you prefer to live in a nation than in a market? No politician will ask this question, either. That is the kind of question to which we would have to turn to answer the problem of the Brexit vote.
What is the future of Britain – of Northern Ireland – outside of the European Union? It is to ask a serious question about the health of the nation and what that might mean, but we have no serious people to ask it. Instead, late-empire corruption, a scramble for the spoils, and the chaos of extreme individualism in crazy identity politics. Madness is mainstream. Politics is all about the grift.
We have managers, media performers, careerists with contacts in the press. Practically everything these people do is some kind of stunt which gestures to their voter base.
Anti-woke, pro-trans – these issues of the so-called culture war are symptoms of an insanity in our politics where nothing can ever be realistically done to prevent national suicide. The question on the ballot paper is how much tax you will pay to fund it.
August 18, 2022
2 Comments
“Britain appears to be turning into Italy … ” Maybe … but only in the most superficial way. Britain’s millennial envy of Italia will always remain just that. Most Italians consider Britons barbarians, this too for millennia.
Truth is Italia, apart from necessities of economics and trade, has always thought of Britain as “perfidious Albion” and they have never been wrong.
Not a very apt analogy, Frank, unless you’re indulging in your prejudices.
LikeLike
Comment by Victor G. | August 18, 2022 |
In popular mythology a ‘gang’ is normally associated with criminality. Hence the term ‘outlaw bikie gangs’. When a gang occupies parliament, it is known as a ‘party’, but is no less criminal in behaviour. The difference between the two is that one is subject to the law, and the other makes the law. This power and ability by the latter makes it infinitely more dangerous than normal criminal outfits. While a criminal organisation might be engaged in extortion which affects relatively few people, parliamentarians are not only elected by us and paid by us, but are involved in their own extortion racket through taxation and all other fees and charges they can squeeze out of us. Through legislative control they can, and do, pass draconian and tyrannical laws which benefit nobody but themselves and their mates. On top of that they are beholden to other foreign interests (think Big Pharma), making them more treacherous than any common criminal. But, hey, that’s ‘democracy’!
LikeLike
Comment by Bill Francis | August 18, 2022 |