  1. “Britain appears to be turning into Italy … ” Maybe … but only in the most superficial way. Britain’s millennial envy of Italia will always remain just that. Most Italians consider Britons barbarians, this too for millennia.
    Truth is Italia, apart from necessities of economics and trade, has always thought of Britain as “perfidious Albion” and they have never been wrong.
    Not a very apt analogy, Frank, unless you’re indulging in your prejudices.

    Comment by Victor G. | August 18, 2022

  2. In popular mythology a ‘gang’ is normally associated with criminality. Hence the term ‘outlaw bikie gangs’. When a gang occupies parliament, it is known as a ‘party’, but is no less criminal in behaviour. The difference between the two is that one is subject to the law, and the other makes the law. This power and ability by the latter makes it infinitely more dangerous than normal criminal outfits. While a criminal organisation might be engaged in extortion which affects relatively few people, parliamentarians are not only elected by us and paid by us, but are involved in their own extortion racket through taxation and all other fees and charges they can squeeze out of us. Through legislative control they can, and do, pass draconian and tyrannical laws which benefit nobody but themselves and their mates. On top of that they are beholden to other foreign interests (think Big Pharma), making them more treacherous than any common criminal. But, hey, that’s ‘democracy’!

    Comment by Bill Francis | August 18, 2022


