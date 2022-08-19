Aletho News

Justice For Liberty.org | August 16, 2022

On June 8, 1967, Israeli forces tried to sink a U.S. Navy ship, the USS Liberty, killing 34 American servicemen and wounding 174. ‘Justice for Liberty’, filmed at the crew’s 54th anniversary reunion in Pensacola, Florida, allows the survivors to tell the American public their stories, some for the first time. It is time for the truth to come out. Visit the Justice for Liberty website at https://justiceforliberty.org/.

(A 30-second trailer for this was broadcast on the Tucker Carlson show on August 16th, reaching approximately three million people.) According to former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Admiral Thomas Moorer, “In attacking the USS Liberty, Israel committed acts of murder against American servicemen and an act of war against the United States….

Those men were then betrayed and left to die by our own government.” The survivors are still awaiting justice.

The Liberty crew is one of the most decorated in U.S. Naval history. Yet, for decades this attack has been covered up and misrepresented.

Please share our trailers! ( TV30 – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4S7uL…

TV60 – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=im6v2…

00:00:00 – Intro

00:02:12 – The Crew

00:05:01 – June 8th, 1967

00:15:16 – Torpedo Attack

00:26:37 – Topside

00:37:14 – Fight for Life

00:47:37 – Dry Dock

00:55:41 – Cover Up

01:10:39 – Fight for Truth

01:23:04 – Echoes

01:31:40 – A Call to Action

01:42:11 – RIP

