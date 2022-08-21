WOEFUL WEEK FOR THE CDC & WALENSKY

Aletho News

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | August 18, 2022

After 3 years of confusion, contradiction, and bad policy-making, CDC Director Rochelle Walenksy M.D., has announced ‘sweeping reorganization.’ This, coming on the heels of an announcement that the beleaguered agency’s Covid guidance no longer differentiates between the Vaccinated, and the Unvaccinated. What is really going on?

