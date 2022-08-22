Oracle is sued for alleged surveillance network

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties has launched a class action lawsuit against Oracle’s worldwide surveillance machine. Tech companies have claimed to have “detailed dossiers on 5 billion people,” and generate $42.4 billion in annual revenue, according to the complaint filed at the US District Court for the Northern District of California.

We obtained a copy of the complaint for you here.

The dossiers include names, physical addresses, email addresses, physical movements, online and real-world purchases, detailed online activity, income, and interests, including political views.

Oracle trades the dossiers through the Oracle Data Marketplace, the lawsuit alleges.

“For example, one Oracle database included a record of a German man who used a prepaid debit card to place a €10 bet on an esports betting site,” ICCL wrote in a report announcing the lawsuit.

Lead plaintiff in the complaint, ICCL’s Dr. Johnny Ryan, said: “Oracle has violated the privacy of billions of people across the globe. This is a Fortune 500 company on a dangerous mission to track where every person in the world goes, and what they do. We are taking this action to stop Oracle’s surveillance machine.”

The complaint alleges Oracle is in violation of the California Invasion of Privacy Act, California’s Constitution, the Federal Electronic Communications Privacy Act, and competition and common law.

The complaint has been filed on behalf of all internet users around the globe that have been affected by Oracle’s violation of privacy.