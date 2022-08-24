Aletho News

Ukraine shells shopping mall in Donetsk – DPR officials

Galaktika shopping mall in Donetsk, August 24, 2022. © RT
Samizdat | August 24, 2022

Ukrainian troops have shelled the Galaktika shopping mall in Donetsk, causing a major fire in the building, Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) emergency officials said on Wednesday.

The staff have been evacuated, and there are no casualties, officials said.

Photos posted on social media allegedly show huge clouds of thick smoke coming from the building.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian forces used NATO-standard artillery shells to bombard residential blocks in Donetsk, killing three civilians, officials said. The office of DPR chief Denis Pushilin took a direct hit, while a hotel where journalists usually stay was also damaged.

Pushilin, who was unharmed, accused Kiev of using “terrorist methods” of warfare.

