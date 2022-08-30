Dr. Paul Alexander explains how we were lied to with malice aforethought

This short, powerful video is damning.

Here is YET ANOTHER of a liberation army of medical professionals speaking out how we were lied to with malice aforethought.

As a result of these deliberate calculated efforts to deceive the public, millions were cajoled, bullied or frightened into submitting to injection with biochemical agents that were neither safe nor effective,

In fact they were the opposite of safe and effective.

And for many they have already proven deadly. How high the total of people injured or murdered will go, only time will tell.

If you have lost family members, loved ones or friends to these toxic injections or indeed to the lockdowns and other consequences of the misleadingly, mendaciously propagandised fake pandemic designed to “sell” the killjab program, you should be angry.

And your anger should be channeled into a demand for justice for all those deceived to death by the architects of this Mass Poisoning Event.

But let us not get “reasonable” about this and let off the hook the criminals behind this vicious attack on our nations, whose death and injury toll looks set to rival any conventional war.

These were not merely “mistakes” or the result of mind-boggling ineptitude or even criminal negligence although the ineptitude and negligence might well apply to some. But the political leaders, ministers and committees “advising” them knew they were lying to us. Theirs, then, are premeditated crimes of the most extreme kind.

All those responsible for this vicious operation and all those collaborators and quislings who aided abetted – including those who administered the injections MUST face justice for what they have done.

And the feckless, reckless, clueless and ruthless swamp creatures who have infiltrated our government must be replaced by honest people who will devise wise policies for ensuring this debacle cannot be inflicted on the People again.

And a strong move in that direction would be to introduce the uncompromising principle that all (ALL) officials, bureaucrats, politicians, corporate oligarchs and so forth are answerable and accountable and responsible for what they do.

