Who are “they”?

Mapping the institutions and actors involved in the global iatrogenocide

One of the weirdest things about the past two years is that it is obvious that there has been a massive power shift in the world, away from national governments towards some supranational collective that is somehow able to force governments throughout the world to all follow the same disastrous policies simultaneously (overriding Constitutions, laws, scientific best practices, and common sense). But it is not entirely clear who “they” are.

So, following up on my last article, I want to take a stab at defining who “they” are — as in, who are the people:

• developing and releasing bioweapons into the population;

• suppressing safe and effective treatments;

• destroying the global economy via lockdowns;

• pushing dangerous shots with negative efficacy that maim, kill, and cause infertility at an astonishing rate; and

• implementing global totalitarianism including the suspension of Constitutional rights and the introduction of central bank digital currencies, 24/7/365 digital surveillance, and vaccine/carbon/ESG passports.

Said simply who are the people pushing the global economy and society towards a permanent pandemic?

I look forward to reading your comments because I imagine there will be sharp disagreement about the components of the various layers in this schema.

The top of the pyramid

The hardest part to figure out is who is at the top? We know some of the players at the top of the pyramid:

• Pfizer, Moderna, GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi, Merck, J&J, and AstraZeneca — and their 4.4 million employees worldwide and $1 trillion a year in revenue;

• The World Economic Forum and its 1,000 member companies each with $5+ billion a year in revenue that have been meeting for 50 years to synchronize the interests of elites;

• The 2,000 members of the Davos group who meet annually in Switzerland to coordinate global governance and business;

• The World Health Organization that is clearly working for the cartel;

• The 205 members of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party and the 539 billionaires in China; and

• The western billionaires — Gates, Zuckerberg, Bezos, Soros, Bloomberg, Steyer — who want to remake the world in their own twisted image.

But who am I leaving out? The bankers? The central banks? Old money?

The Mercenaries

The upper crust then bring in the mercenaries to actually do the work to create the new dystopian reality:

• The consulting firms — McKinsey mainly, and to a lesser degree Deloitte, Bain, and PwC — design the global vaccine campaigns;

• The PR firms — Edelman, Ogilvy (that works with the CDC), Hill + Knowlton (that came up with the tobacco playbook that is now used by all toxic industries), Burson Cohn Wolfe (that formerly worked with the Clintons) — create the fictitious reality that forces the peasants to obey and makes the elites richer;

• And for the really heavy lifting they bring in the private intelligence companies — Black Cube, SCL Group, NSO Group, etc. who can do anything from entrapping a politician, rigging an election, or overthrowing a government using the latest military grade tools and human assets.

Our reality is manufactured by these mercenaries.

Asset management firms

The largest shareholders in pharmaceutical companies are the asset management companies — BlackRock ($10 trillion in assets), Vanguard ($7.2 trillion), State Street ($4.14 trillion), etc. These companies are throwing their weight around these days by voting the shares of the assets that they hold on behalf of investors. That gives them the ability to hire and fire the C-suite executives who run these companies.

The paradox though of the asset management companies is that they are investing OUR pension and retirement funds. If you hold any equities in a retirement, mutual, or pension fund chances are that you own shares in the pharmaceutical companies that are trying to enslave and kill us — but BlackRock, Vanguard, State Street and the rest are voting YOUR shares at the annual meeting. It’s a crazy system.

CIA, NSA, Department of Defense

This is the part that I cannot figure out. According to Jeffrey Sachs, who is as pro-establishment as they come, SARS-CoV-2 began as a bioweapon developed in the United States. We know that BARDA and DARPA are deep into the development of bioweapons and they fund monsters like Ralph Baric at UNC and Peter Daszak at EcoHealth Alliance (who Fauci used as a pass through to get money to the Wuhan Institute of Virology for gain-of-function research when it was officially banned in the United States).

But here’s the thing — CIA, NSA, and DoD have the electronic records that show what was going on at these labs and they have the intercepted phone calls when things go wrong at these labs (because they have a record of all phone calls, emails, and wire transfers in this country). They also have the data that show that these shots do not work and cause harms at unprecedented levels. But instead of doing anything about it — instead of protecting national security — the CIA is using its venture capital company to make the mRNA used in Covid booster shots that are going to kill lots of Americans.

So how are we to understand the official government military and intelligence agencies in light of these facts? In a former era ostensibly they were motivated to defeat the Soviet Union. And now they’re just what — independent autonomous grifters completely unmoored from the countries they claim to represent? Are the CIA, NSA, and DoD just warlords in the global economy trying to secure as much wealth for themselves as possible?

It sure looks that way.

Mainstream media and social media

This is too obvious to even bother to elaborate on. CNN, MSNBC, the Atlantic, New Yorker, Washington Post, Guardian, etc. — all work for the cartel because the cartel pays their bills.

And the social media giants — Facebook/Instagram, Twitter, Google/YouTube — all censor critical thinkers on behalf of the cartel. No reasonable person disputes this.

The useful idiots in white coats

FDA/CDC/NIH and the White House all work directly for the cartel. There’s no point in even talking about them, what Pharma wants is what they do every time.

The American Medical Association, American Academy of Pediatrics, and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists all work for the cartel.

There are 191,000 professors in American medical schools and, with a few exceptions, they are owned body, mind, and soul by the cartel.

There are about 1 million doctors in the U.S. but only a few hundred have done the right thing and spoken out against the genocide over the past two years.

Allopathic medicine in the U.S. is now a tool of Pharma Fascism.

We have entered the era of iatrogenocide

My point in mapping out the guilty parties above is to underscore the fact that we live in a society dedicated to iatrogenocide — the mass killing of a population by scientific and medical professionals. (Hat tip to Mathew Crawford for re-introducing us to this term). Our entire economy is built around iatrogenocide — killing, covering it up, and keeping it going, in the name of public health, progress, and science(TM).

As I wrote in my last article, the motivations for these various actors, who walk amongst us and include many of the most respected members of society, include:

1. profit;

2. mental capture (because the base determines the superstructure);

3. an immortality project;

4. mass formation;

5. survival;

6. eugenics;

7. evil itself;

8. excitement/entertainment;

9. depopulation; and

10. the [alleged] possibility that this is all a play by the Chinese Communist Party for world domination.

Now I wonder though if all of these actors and factors have something in common? What’s the ideology/worldview driving them? Even if we grant that the base determines the superstructure (the mode of production of any era determines the values of that society) what exactly is the ideological superstructure that connects all of this together?

On my notepad I sketched out a possible list: capitalism? winning? success? fitting in? liberalism? post liberalism? postmodernism? colonialism? narcissism? communism? fascism? totalitarianism?

And where I came out is that I think our society is guided by three values:

Idolatry (these people think that they are gods and they really like playing god);

Domination (these people gain pleasure from power over others, in their worldview everyone and everything is an object to be conquered); and

Tribalism (these people operate from the belief that their group must win at all costs, the dendrites necessary to get along with others are dead).

When you combine idolatry, domination, and tribalism, what you get is Pharma Fascism throughout the developed world.

That’s what we’re up against. That’s who and what we must overthrow in the revolution.

So then our antidote becomes:

A reverence for the truly sacred (God, family, nature, and love);

Intersubjectivity — listening to and honoring the spark of the divine in others; and

Ethics, rationality, and science — the means of resolving differences that have been lost in the global coup d’etat by the junk science mass murdering Pharma cartel.