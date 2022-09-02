EU wants to set price for Russian gas
Samizdat | September 2, 2022
The EU needs a price ceiling on imports of Russian pipeline gas, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Friday, according to Reuters.
“I firmly believe that it is now time for a price cap on Russian pipeline gas to Europe,” she told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of German conservative lawmakers in the town of Murnau.
The EU chief insists the measure would prevent what she called Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attempts to manipulate the European energy market.
EU energy ministers are expected to discuss the issue during an extraordinary meeting on September 9.
Meanwhile, former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev warned on Friday that in the event of the introduction of such a price cap, EU nations won’t get any Russian gas. “It will be like with oil. There will be no Russian gas in Europe,” Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel.
His comments relate to a plan to limit prices on Russian oil currently being discussed by Group of Seven (G7) countries. Moscow has already warned it will embargo countries that support the Washington-proposed price cap on its crude exports.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
September 2, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity, Russophobia | European Union
1 Comment »
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Carbon Eugenics
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
6 Warning Signs from Biden’s First Week in Office
By Kit Knightly | OffGuardian | January 27, 2021
It’s been a busy first week for the 46th President [sic] of the United States, there are the 20,000 troops occupying the capitol city to organise, as well as the totally unprecedented show-trial of his immediate predecessor.
You know, usual democracy type stuff.
On top of that, Biden has now signed at least 37 executive orders in his first week. The record for any President, and more than the previous four presidents combined.
What do these orders, or any of his other moves, tell us about the future plans of the recently “elected” administration? Nothing good, unfortunately. … continue
Blog Roll
-
Join 2,781 other followers
Visits Since December 2009
- 5,910,143 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada CDC Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
Aletho News
- US violates UN agreement – Moscow September 2, 2022
- YouTube will censor election “misinformation” that doesn’t break any rules September 2, 2022
- Bank of Russia explains why country’s frozen reserves were kept abroad September 2, 2022
- The West Claims Russia Is “Weaponizing Energy” By Slowing Exports, After Pledging to Isolate Moscow September 2, 2022
- India Declines to Commit to US-Proposed Price Cap on Russian Oil September 2, 2022
- Energy crisis worsening in Finland September 2, 2022
- Russia and Ukraine were close to peace deal – ex-Trump aide September 2, 2022
- US children suffer sharp drops in test scores September 2, 2022
- Israel bombed both Syrian airports September 2, 2022
- How Are the Unvaccinated Doing? Survey Says: Healthy But Unjustly Treated September 2, 2022
- It Was Birx. All Birx. September 1, 2022
- Polemicisation and the Formation of Ideology September 1, 2022
- Who are “they”? September 1, 2022
- Europe Has No Real Alternatives To Russian Gas: Ex-Aramco EVP September 1, 2022
- Government’s green energy policy is a “national disaster” September 1, 2022
- WEF AI to Decide what Industries to Liquidate to “Stop Economic Growth” September 1, 2022
- German Foreign Minister Says Support For Ukraine Will Continue “No Matter What Voters Think” September 1, 2022
- Finnish Prime Minister Declares Transition to ‘War Economy’ Amid Energy Crunch September 1, 2022
OffGuardian
- Mealmoth Flambe September 2, 2022
- WATCH: “All-cause mortality data strongly suggests no viral outbreak in 2020” September 2, 2022
- “The Rise of the New Normal Reich” banned in Germany, Austria, and The Netherlands! September 1, 2022
Richie Allen
- Richie Interviewed By Mark Bajerski 30-08-2022 August 30, 2022
- A Word On The Future Of The Radio Show August 4, 2022
- Boris Johnson Is Gone But What Does It Mean? July 7, 2022
- Macy Gray: “Changing Your Parts Doesn’t Make You A Woman!” July 5, 2022
Consent Factory
If Americans Knew
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- The Summer of 2022 September 2, 2022
- Greenland Ice Loss “Worse Than We Thought” September 2, 2022
- California doesn’t have the capability to support the electric car push: Shellenberger September 1, 2022
- BBC Double Down On Bee-Eater Disinformation. September 1, 2022
No Tricks Zone
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- Do high protein diets shorten lifespan? July 31, 2022
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Boy oh, boy, you idiots just don’t get it. What you do does not affect the Russians.
LikeLike
Comment by papasha408 | September 2, 2022 |