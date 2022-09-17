Aletho News

The Anglo-American War on Russia – Part One (1917-1991)

Tales of the American Empire | September 15, 2022

A lifetime of anti-Russian propaganda taught Americans that Russians are evil people who forever foment conflict. They are shocked to learn that American troops fought in Russia to overthrow its government in 1918. Tales of the American empire produced several short videos revealing an endless war with Russia by the British and American empires that continues to this day.

Oriental Review; April 22, 2010; https://orientalreview.org/2010/04/22…

