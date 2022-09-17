The Anglo-American War on Russia – Part One (1917-1991)
Tales of the American Empire | September 15, 2022
A lifetime of anti-Russian propaganda taught Americans that Russians are evil people who forever foment conflict. They are shocked to learn that American troops fought in Russia to overthrow its government in 1918. Tales of the American empire produced several short videos revealing an endless war with Russia by the British and American empires that continues to this day.
Oriental Review; April 22, 2010; https://orientalreview.org/2010/04/22…
Related Tale: “The Anglo-American War on France”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SkUlo…
Related Tale: “A U-2 and World Peace were Sabotaged in 1960”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dyNhE…
Related Tale: “Warmongers Almost Killed Millions in 1962”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YTfA0…
“We Are Going to Deprive You of an Enemy”; Dominic Tierney; The Signal; January 10, 2021; https://www.thesgnl.com/2021/01/cold-…
September 17, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Militarism, Timeless or most popular, Video | Russia, UK, United States
Leave a Reply