Kiev vows to use force against breakaway regions
Samizdat | September 20, 2022
Senior officials in Kiev have dismissed as irrelevant plans for a number of current and former Ukrainian regions to hold referendums on whether to join Russia.
Andrey Yermak, President Vladimir Zelensky’s chief of staff, described the proposed votes as “blackmail” by Moscow.
“This is what fear of defeat looks like. The enemy is afraid and uses primitive manipulations,” he said in a post on social media on Tuesday.
Yermak added that “Ukraine will solve the Russian question,” insisting this could be done “only by force.”
Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba also downplayed news of the upcoming referendums, dismissing the move as a “sham.”
“Ukraine has every right to liberate its territories and will keep liberating them whatever Russia has to say,” he tweeted.
The condemnations and threats came in response to bids by the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as Ukraine’s Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, to hold referendums on the question of joining the Russian Federation. The votes could take place as early as this week.
Kiev previously threatened any person who takes part in such a plebiscite with criminal prosecution. Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk said participants could be sent to prison for up to 12 years.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
September 20, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Civil Liberties, Militarism | Russia, Ukraine
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Hospital runs myocarditis in kids awareness commercial as if it’s a common illness
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
US diplomat tells Hungary to back EU, criticizes PM Orban over Russia stance
RT | October 24, 2014
A US diplomat visiting Hungary has criticized its PM’s policies towards Russia and stated that he believes Budapest should back the EU in its policy of imposing sanctions on Russia.
On Friday, US Chargé d’Affaires André Goodfriend made the condemnations of Hungarian of Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s policies, particularly in regards to Hungary’s decision to grant Russia a contract to expand the Paks nuclear plant and over its support for the South Stream gas pipeline.
Meanwhile the US denied entry to six Hungarian public officials on Monday in the light of corruption allegations. According to Goodfried, their being banned was related to actions specific to each individual, however, rather than Hungarian politics on the whole.
Goodfried criticized Hungary for how it was veering away from the rule of law which was consolidated after its switch to democracy in 1989 and how it was not a good time to be debating the protection and autonomy of Hungarians in Ukraine. … continue
Blog Roll
-
Join 2,783 other followers
Visits Since December 2009
- 5,940,662 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada CDC Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
rediscover911com on US reveals plan for seized Rus… roberthstiver on Bombshell court filing suggest… Bob on Federation of State Medical Bo… Richard Jones on I just received a 30 day Faceb… brianharryaustralia on Federation of State Medical Bo… brianharryaustralia on New Fakes about Russia-DPRK Mi… brianharryaustralia on New Fakes about Russia-DPRK Mi… brianharryaustralia on ‘Leading from behind… brianharryaustralia on Biden claims US forces will de… roberthstiver on Was Jeffrey Epstein’s Bo… roberthstiver on Russian fertilizer offered for… Liar Mobiden on NATO Began ‘Planning’ Expanded…
Aletho News
- India’s gaffe at Samarkand September 20, 2022
- US reveals plan for seized Russian funds September 20, 2022
- UK Culture Minister Claims More Arms to Ukraine Will Cut Energy Bills September 20, 2022
- Kiev vows to use force against breakaway regions September 20, 2022
- EU Threatens To Suspend €7.5BN In Hungary Funding Amid Charges Of ‘Cozying Up’ To Putin September 20, 2022
- Iran to buy, swap 15 mcm per day of Russia’s gas via Azerbaijan September 20, 2022
- A Danger of Giving FBI Agents Quotas on Domestic Terrorism and White Supremacy Related Crime September 20, 2022
- Kiev will stop asking for Western support only after Russia’s “defeat”: FM September 20, 2022
- Japan maintains sanctions but boosts its LNG imports from Russia September 20, 2022
- Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew ‘Russiagate’ was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump September 20, 2022
- Hospital Runs Myocarditis In Kids Awareness Commercial As If It’s A Common Illness September 20, 2022
- Report: Pentagon Orders Review of US Clandestine Ops After Social Media Takedowns of Fake Accounts September 20, 2022
- I just received a 30 day Facebook ban for this bit of satire September 20, 2022
- Federation of State Medical Boards Attacks Physicians Over COVID ‘Misinformation’ — Who’s Behind It? September 20, 2022
- Sustainable Debt Slavery September 19, 2022
- Russian fertilizer offered for free to Africa September 19, 2022
- Austrian citizens dissatisfied with anti-Russian measures September 19, 2022
- Russia Presents Evidence of US Ukraine-Based Military-Biological Activity to Geneva Convention September 19, 2022
OffGuardian
- REVIEW: The Rings of Power September 20, 2022
- “Taking antidepressants is as risky as taking recreational drugs” September 20, 2022
- WATCH: James Corbett at the 9/11 Truth Film Festival September 19, 2022
Richie Allen
- Richie To Stream On Facebook At 4pm Today September 15, 2022
- 21 Years Later: Reflections On 9/11 September 11, 2022
- Richie In Conversation With Tony Gosling On His Bristol Based Radio Show September 10, 2022
- Richie Will be On Live Radio At 6PM This Evening September 9, 2022
Consent Factory
- Mass Formation Hypnosis Disorder September 11, 2022
If Americans Knew
- More Disinformation from Israel about Iran September 20, 2022
- Senator Patrick Leahy speaks out on killing of Shireen Abu Akleh September 19, 2022
- Two Palestinian Boys, Two Eyes Lost to Israeli Army Gunfire September 18, 2022
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Press Release: Important new paper challenges IPCC’s claims about climate sensitivity September 20, 2022
- Climate change threatens health and survival of urban trees-BBC Junk Science September 20, 2022
- Sulfur: A potential resource crisis that could stifle green technology and threaten food security as the world decarbonises September 20, 2022
- Manchester To Shut Down in 2027 If Carbon Targets Are To Be Met September 17, 2022
No Tricks Zone
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- Do high protein diets shorten lifespan? July 31, 2022
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Leave a Reply