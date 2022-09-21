Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

BIDEN EXECUTIVE ORDER SIGNALS ALIGNMENT WITH WEF

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | September 15, 2022

We are entering the 4th Industrial revolution – that’s what the World Economic Forum is telling us. And, the target is you, humanity. The transhumanism push aims to merge humanity with artificial intelligence. Jefferey Jaxen breaks down the latest Executive Order signed by President Joe Biden to develop artificial intelligence that will ‘unlock the power of biological data,’ signaling a conceding alignment with the WEF’s agenda.

THE COVID BOOSTER DISASTER

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | September 15, 2022

As public health messaging struggles to sell a new Omicron booster shot without human trials, the science and research community is now publishing weekly data and findings revealing major issues with the American Covid vaccination program.

September 21, 2022 - Posted by | Civil Liberties, Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video | , , ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous | Next »