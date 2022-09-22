Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Arrested For Questioning ‘The Current Thing’

Paul Joseph Watson | September 20, 2022

A group of protesters in the UK were arrested and imprisoned for “inciting racial hatred” because they were carrying a Russian flag.

Yes, really.

Please share this video! https://youtu.be/ZJqm176I054

September 22, 2022 - Posted by | Civil Liberties, Russophobia, Timeless or most popular, Video |

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |