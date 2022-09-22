Arrested For Questioning ‘The Current Thing’
Paul Joseph Watson | September 20, 2022
A group of protesters in the UK were arrested and imprisoned for “inciting racial hatred” because they were carrying a Russian flag.
Yes, really.
Please share this video! https://youtu.be/ZJqm176I054
September 22, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Civil Liberties, Russophobia, Timeless or most popular, Video | UK
