Dr. Bridle vindicated after Moderna CMO’s confession

A June interview with the Moderna Chief Medical Officer has surfaced where he concedes the spike protein from the COVID vaccine can interact with and damage heart cells, vindicating Dr. Byram Bridle, a Canadian doctor who warned about the vaccine over a year ago.

“We know so much more about myocarditis today than we did a year ago,” said Dr. Burton.

“I do believe that it is the spike protein . . . that either causes a little bit of direct damage to the heart, or antibodies that are produced that react with the heart cells,” he said.

Dr. Bridle, a defamed viral immunologist professor at Guelph University in Ontario, responded in his substack on Monday.

“Are people going to accuse the manufacturer of spreading misinformation?” he asked.

In June of 2021, Bridle expressed concerns that the spike protein in the COVID vaccine could travel throughout and damage the body.

Subsequently, “my life exploded into a storm of harassment, accusations, and censorship,” Bridle said.

Bridle is still unable to practice in his research lab at Guelph University. He must work from home and is an outcast at his university.

A slanderous website was launched to pop under search results for Bridle. The website claims “the mRNA vaccine is injected into the upper-arm (the deltoid) muscle. There is no spike protein in the mRNA vaccines.”

Canadian health officials accused experts who raised safety concerns about the COVID vaccine of spreading disinformation. Those claims went largely unchallenged by mainstream media, who pushed for more lockdowns and restrictions in their questioning.

Bridle said being vindicated with the Moderna admission comes with “mixed emotions” since he’s suffered “irreparable damage” to his career and reputation.

“I wonder if the naysayers will listen to the COVID-19′ vaccine’ manufacturers as they now confirm this 1.5-year-old message.”

In July, Ontario Chief Medical Officer Kieran Moore announced that a fourth vaccine is now available for everyone 18+ but said not everyone should get it due to the risk of myocarditis.

Vaccines continue to be recommended for healthy babies in Canada and children, even though many countries have stopped offering vaccines to kids.