How do we sway the minds of people who refuse to see the negative data?

Collecting more negative data on the vaccine isn’t going to change anything. The problem is getting people to consider the possibility that they have been fooled.

There’s an old saying, “It’s Easier to Fool People Than to Convince Them That They Have Been Fooled.”

That’s what we’re up against.

We have the data. But nobody we want to convince wants to look at it.

We have the data

We have plenty of data from respected experts showing the vaccines should not be taken, such as:

and we have amazing, impossible to explain, anecdotes such as:

We even have a great books and presentations that document all the shenanigans such as:

And finally, we have proof beyond any reasonable doubt that the top outside person in the US who is responsible for vaccine safety does NOT want to see the Israeli safety data:

This is objective proof of a broken system. It is indefensible. There is no reason that anyone in a position of authority on the COVID vaccines would refuse an opportunity to see the most thorough post-vaccine safety study ever done: one that shows causality.

The problem: Our blue pill friends refuse to look at any negative data

Most rely on their doctors for medical advice.

So I talked to one of my doctor friends who has been trying to red pill his colleagues for over a year. His response about the vaccines:

About the vaccine itself, it’s a prideful, egoic thing now for many and unwillingness to face their cognitive dissonance, aka denial.

So what would it take to change their minds? Get this:

Their own hospital or CDC itself would have to say vaccines could cause harm, and we know they will NEVER do that.

So there you go. We are in a no way out situation according to my very smart, very red-pilled doctor friend. It’s like being put in an escape room with no way out.

Here’s another example. I contacted a friend of mine who prides himself in following science. He’s been vaxxed 5 times with the COVID shot. I asked him to read Turtles. He said he would. He called me back 2 minutes later saying, “This is an anti-vaccine book. Vaccines have saved millions of lives. I’m not going to read this nonsense.” This is from someone who I thought would be the easiest to convince.

Some progress on vaccine mandates

As for the mandates, he pointed out in this article that appeared today that the first hospital in the nation to require COVID vaccine shots is now dropping the requirement to get the latest booster: Methodist in Houston is no longer requiring doctors to be vaccinated with the latest booster. This is because they are “following the science.”

“At this time, Houston Methodist will not mandate the new booster,” Dr. Robert Phillips, the executive vice president and chief physician executive at Houston Methodist wrote in the Sept. 12 email, which was reviewed by The Epoch Times. “We will continue to follow the scientific data, the level of infections in the community and the availability of vaccines and may mandate the new booster in the future if necessary.”

I’d love to interview Dr. Robert Phillips on the science, but we all know how that request will be handled, don’t we?

But at least now we can say, Houston Methodist isn’t requiring the latest booster and we know they are following the science because they said so. So why are you?