How do we sway the minds of people who refuse to see the negative data?
By Steve Kirsch | September 20, 2022
Collecting more negative data on the vaccine isn’t going to change anything. The problem is getting people to consider the possibility that they have been fooled.
There’s an old saying, “It’s Easier to Fool People Than to Convince Them That They Have Been Fooled.”
That’s what we’re up against.
We have the data. But nobody we want to convince wants to look at it.
We have the data
We have plenty of data from respected experts showing the vaccines should not be taken, such as:
- the VAERS data (see this tutorial and this recent affirmation and this article on VAERS and causality) showing that hundreds of thousands have died and millions have been injured
- the Canadian report showing no benefit for infection, hospitalization, and death for those under 60
- the Israeli data showing the side-effects are serious, long-lasting, and caused by the vaccines; and that the authorities are covering it all up.
- the Harvard-Hopkins-UCSF study showing it is unethical to mandate vaccination for kids
- the Thailand study showing blood test before vs. after
- the Fraiman-Doshi paper about serious adverse event rates
- the Levi cardiac arrest rate elevation paper
- the study by Bhakdi and Burkhardt showing 93% of deaths after vaccination were caused by the vaccine
- the data showing the vaccines cause prion diseases shortly after vaccination. This is impossible if the vaccines are truly safe.
and we have amazing, impossible to explain, anecdotes such as:
- The embalmer data (such as The Epoch Times article or this interview)
- Wayne Root’s wedding: 200 guests, half vaxxed, half unvaxxed. Only the vaxxed got injured (26%) or died (7%).
- My neurologist stats: 11 years without needing to do a single VAERS report; this year, needs to file 1,000 VAERS reports
- The polling results using third party polling firms (so not my followers)
- The fact that Paul Offit isn’t going to get the latest booster even though the CDC says he should
We even have a great books and presentations that document all the shenanigans such as:
- Turtles all the way down: Vaccine science and myth
- Dissolving Illusions
- This 20 minute slide presentation from CHD
- The CCCA presentations: Stop the shots, More Harm Than Good, and Dispelling the Myth
And finally, we have proof beyond any reasonable doubt that the top outside person in the US who is responsible for vaccine safety does NOT want to see the Israeli safety data:
- The head of the CDC’s outside committee on vaccine safety does not want to see the safety data collected by the Israeli Ministry of Health
This is objective proof of a broken system. It is indefensible. There is no reason that anyone in a position of authority on the COVID vaccines would refuse an opportunity to see the most thorough post-vaccine safety study ever done: one that shows causality.
The problem: Our blue pill friends refuse to look at any negative data
Most rely on their doctors for medical advice.
So I talked to one of my doctor friends who has been trying to red pill his colleagues for over a year. His response about the vaccines:
About the vaccine itself, it’s a prideful, egoic thing now for many and unwillingness to face their cognitive dissonance, aka denial.
So what would it take to change their minds? Get this:
Their own hospital or CDC itself would have to say vaccines could cause harm, and we know they will NEVER do that.
So there you go. We are in a no way out situation according to my very smart, very red-pilled doctor friend. It’s like being put in an escape room with no way out.
Here’s another example. I contacted a friend of mine who prides himself in following science. He’s been vaxxed 5 times with the COVID shot. I asked him to read Turtles. He said he would. He called me back 2 minutes later saying, “This is an anti-vaccine book. Vaccines have saved millions of lives. I’m not going to read this nonsense.” This is from someone who I thought would be the easiest to convince.
Some progress on vaccine mandates
As for the mandates, he pointed out in this article that appeared today that the first hospital in the nation to require COVID vaccine shots is now dropping the requirement to get the latest booster: Methodist in Houston is no longer requiring doctors to be vaccinated with the latest booster. This is because they are “following the science.”
“At this time, Houston Methodist will not mandate the new booster,” Dr. Robert Phillips, the executive vice president and chief physician executive at Houston Methodist wrote in the Sept. 12 email, which was reviewed by The Epoch Times. “We will continue to follow the scientific data, the level of infections in the community and the availability of vaccines and may mandate the new booster in the future if necessary.”
I’d love to interview Dr. Robert Phillips on the science, but we all know how that request will be handled, don’t we?
But at least now we can say, Houston Methodist isn’t requiring the latest booster and we know they are following the science because they said so. So why are you?
