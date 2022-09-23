Aletho News

Only 1.3% of Americans Got Bivalent Boosters

What a failure! Nobody wants the “8-mice boosters”

By Igor Chudov | September 23, 2022

An incredibly uplifting WSJ article. Apparently, the hyped bivalent boosters tested on 8 mice, are not finding as much reception as the vaccine promoters were hoping for. Out of 330,000,000 Americans, only 4.4 million people got the bivalent booster. This works out to be only 1.3% of the US population.

The Journal gives a bunch of reasons why nobody is taking the boosters. Such as “people are tired of them”, “most had Covid despite boosters” etc.

The article does not mention “8 mice” on which the boosters were tested.

Health authorities are trying to “get more information out”, but it is not working well. They paid for 171 million doses, but only 4.4 million took the shots!

Health authorities had looked to the new round of doses as an opportunity to improve boosting rates, saying people who were open to vaccinations but hadn’t gotten a booster may want a retooled shot.

“If we do a good job with getting information out, it might help people make a more realistic risk assessment,” said Jennifer Dillaha, the director of the Arkansas Department of Health.

Maybe call it Omicron Plus

Maybe Ms. Dillaha should instead admit that the vaccine is a scam and does not work.

