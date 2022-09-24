BIDEN ISSUES EXECUTIVE ORDER TO BEGIN TRANSHUMAN NIGHTMARE
New World Next Week with James Evan Pilato
Corbett • 09/23/2022
Welcome to New World Next Week – the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:
Story #1: US Senate’s CIA Torture Report to Remain Secret for ‘National Security’
Senate Doesn’t Have to Release Full CIA Torture Report, Judge Rules
Beryl A. Howell
Michael Rosenfeld
Senate Report: Torture Didn’t Lead to Bin Laden
Senator: Government Used Communist Torture Techniques Aimed at Extracting FALSE Confessions
Episode 027 – Torture is Bad
Why the Self-Proclaimed 9/11 Mastermind Hasn’t Seen Trial 21 Years Later
One of the Main Sources for the 9/11 Commission Report was Tortured Until He Agreed to Sign a Confession that He Was NOT EVEN ALLOWED TO READ
Story #2: Biden Uses Executive Order To Institutionalize Eugenics, Transhumanism
“Executive Order on Advancing Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Innovation for a Sustainable, Safe, and Secure American Bioeconomy”
Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Certain Terrorist Attacks
Controlled Demolition Of The COVID Illusion Ushers In “Biomanufacturing” & The American “Bioeconomy”
Biodigital Convergence: Bombshell Document Reveals the True Agenda
Story #3: Beyond Meat Executive Bites Man’s Nose Outside Football Game
Beyond Meat Suspends Operating Chief After Arrest for Allegedly Biting Man’s Nose
Video: Beyond Meat COO Doug Ramsey Arrested, Accused of Biting Man’s Nose
Free Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Popcorn and McDonald’s — Businesses Pile On More Perks For Getting Vaccinated (Mar. 23, 2021)
Impossible Foods Seeks EU, UK Approval for Its GMO “Fake Meat” Bleeding Ingredient
Rat Feeding Study Suggests the Impossible Burger May Not Be Safe to Eat
