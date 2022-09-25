Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

ACADEMIA’S WAR ON DR. PAUL MARIK

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | September 21, 2022

World-renowned Critical Care Specialist, Dr. Paul Marik, joins Del to talk about the harrowing fight to keep his medical license, after treating critically-ill Covid-19 patients with lifesaving early treatments that were against hospital policy. Fellow FLCCC co-founder, Dr. Pierre Kory, joins the conversation to reflect on their first battle against Academia; the shocking struggle with a corrupt medical system to utilize a life-saving, cheap, and safe protocol for sepsis, the leading cause of death in the world.

September 25, 2022 - Posted by | Corruption, Deception, Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video |

