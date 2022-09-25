EU farmers warn of food shortages
Samizdat | September 25, 2022
Vegetable producers across northern and western Europe are considering halting operations, thus further threatening food supplies, as a result of the energy crisis hitting the continent, Reuters reported this week.
According to the report, skyrocketing power and gas prices are the biggest cost facing vegetable farmers employing greenhouse cultivation. Two French farmers renewing their electricity contracts for 2023 told the media outlet they were being quoted prices more than ten times higher than in 2021.
“In the coming weeks I will plan the season but I don’t know what to do,” said Benjamin Simonot-De Vos, who grows cucumbers, tomatoes and strawberries south of Paris. “If it stays like this there’s no point starting another year. It’s not sustainable.”
Johannes Gross, deputy sales manager at the German cooperative Reichenau-Gemüse, told Reuters : “We face an overall increased production cost of around 30%. Some colleagues are thinking about leaving their greenhouses empty to keep the costs as low as possible. Nobody knows what will happen next year.”
The soaring costs of fertilizer, packaging and transport have also been adding to the pain. Even in countries with abundant sun, such as Spain, fruit and vegetable farmers are grappling with a 25% jump in fertilizer costs.
As farmers across the EU warn of shortages, supermarkets may switch to sourcing more goods from warmer countries such as Morocco, Turkey, Tunisia, and Egypt, the report says.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
September 25, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Economics, Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity | European Union
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
BIDEN ISSUES EXECUTIVE ORDER TO BEGIN TRANSHUMAN NIGHTMARE
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
Book Review
How to End the Autism Epidemic
By J.B. Handley – September 19, 2018
In How to End the Autism Epidemic, Generation Rescue’s co-founder J.B. Handley offers a compelling, science-based explanation of what’s causing the autism epidemic, the lies that enable its perpetuation, and the steps we must take as parents and as a society in order to end it.
While many parents have heard the rhetoric that vaccines are safe and effective and that the science is settled about the relationship between vaccines and autism, few realize that in the 1960s, American children received three vaccines compared to the thirty-eight they receive today. Or that when parents are told that the odds of an adverse reaction are “one in a million,” the odds are actually one in fifty. Or that in the 1980s, the rate of autism was one in ten thousand children. Today it’s one in thirty-six.
Parents, educators, and social service professionals around the country are sounding an alarm that we are in the midst of a devastating public health crisis―one that corresponds in lockstep with an ever-growing vaccine schedule. Why do our public health officials refuse to investigate this properly―or even acknowledge it?
In How to End the Autism Epidemic, Handley confronts and dismantles the most common lies about vaccines and autism. He then lays out, in detail, what the truth actually is: new published science links the aluminium adjuvant used in vaccines to immune activation events in the brains of infants, triggering autism; and there is a clear legal basis for the statement that vaccines cause autism, including previously undisclosed depositions of prominent autism scientists under oath.
While Handley’s argument is unsparing, his position is ultimately moderate and constructive: we must continue to investigate the safety of vaccines, we must adopt a position of informed consent, and every individual vaccine must be considered on its own merits. This issue is far from settled. By refusing to engage with parents and other stakeholders in a meaningful way, our public health officials destroy the public trust and enable the suffering of countless children and families.
Blog Roll
-
Join 2,783 other followers
Visits Since December 2009
- 5,949,732 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada CDC Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
Bill Francis on Pfizer’s Bourla has Covi… S. Abraham on Hospital Runs Myocarditis In K… brianharryaustralia on CDC Report Blames Pregnancy-Re… brianharryaustralia on Iran president: Israel’s… rediscover911com on Pfizer’s Bourla has Covi… jbthring on Iran president: Israel’s… brianharryaustralia on Biden Condemns Nuclear War in… brianharryaustralia on Germany’s “Tenfold Increase In… brianharryaustralia on Americans, Overcoming Nonstop… Mr Meener on EU Commission head issues veil… chrisirish67 on EU Commission head issues veil… h5mind on EU Commission head issues veil…
Aletho News
- Russia Backs India’s Bid to Become Permanent Member of United Nations Security Council September 25, 2022
- UK to double military spending amid cost-of-living crisis September 25, 2022
- EU farmers warn of food shortages September 25, 2022
- ACADEMIA’S WAR ON DR. PAUL MARIK September 25, 2022
- Pfizer’s Bourla has Covid Again, a Month After His Previous Bout September 25, 2022
- After 21-Year Delay, Judge Hears Evidence in Lawsuit Alleging Cellphones Caused Plaintiffs’ Brain Cancer September 24, 2022
- CDC Report Blames Pregnancy-Related Deaths on Heart, Mental Health Issues, But No Mention of Vaccines September 24, 2022
- The climate scaremongers: Were the Pakistan floods due to climate change? September 24, 2022
- Germany’s “Tenfold Increase In Gas And Electricity Prices” Is Driving Out Industry September 24, 2022
- Biden Condemns Nuclear War in Lie-Filled UN Address… But He Is Making Such a War Happen September 24, 2022
- From Suicide to Dead and Buried… Germany Now Provokes China September 24, 2022
- Americans, Overcoming Nonstop Propaganda, are Increasingly Not Worried about Russia Defeating Ukraine September 24, 2022
- Italian NGO Observer at Donetsk Referendum Says UN ‘Asleep’ as Ukraine Shells Civilians September 24, 2022
- The Conflict Between the West and Russia Is a Religious One September 24, 2022
- China warns US about ‘attitude’ September 24, 2022
- BIDEN ISSUES EXECUTIVE ORDER TO BEGIN TRANSHUMAN NIGHTMARE September 24, 2022
- “Political Protest Is Not a White Collar Crime” September 24, 2022
- Only 1.3% of Americans Got Bivalent Boosters September 23, 2022
OffGuardian
- AUDIO: Ed Curtin on Perspective with Jesse Zurawell September 25, 2022
- Wallabies and Wallpaper September 24, 2022
- Admit You’re Wrong, Or Die September 24, 2022
Richie Allen
- Richie In Conversation With Mark Bajerski Friday September 23rd 2022 September 23, 2022
- A Message From Your BBG September 22, 2022
- Richie To Stream On Facebook At 4pm Today September 15, 2022
- 21 Years Later: Reflections On 9/11 September 11, 2022
Consent Factory
- Mass Formation Hypnosis Disorder September 11, 2022
If Americans Knew
- Israeli Soldiers Kill 23-year-old Near Ramallah September 24, 2022
- Shams: at 11, he’s not too young to be beaten & traumatized by Israeli soldiers September 23, 2022
- New evidence confirms Israel deliberately targeted Shireen Abu Akleh September 23, 2022
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Would more UK gas actually bring down prices? September 25, 2022
- IPCC’s greenhouse narrative is becoming implausible, eminent climate scientist says September 23, 2022
- Govt Lifts Fracking Ban; Ed Miliband Throws A Wobbly! September 23, 2022
- No Positive Trends In Extreme Weather Found September 22, 2022
No Tricks Zone
- Trend Change? Greenland Ice Mass Loss Has Been Decelerating Since 2012 September 24, 2022
- Germany’s “Tenfold Increase In Gas And Electricity Prices” Is Driving Out Industry September 23, 2022
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- Do high protein diets shorten lifespan? July 31, 2022
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Leave a Reply