How the CDC Uses Math to Hide COVID Vaccine Harm

Last week, The Epoch Times reported that Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), admitted the CDC had stopped monitoring the safety of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines using a method of analysis called proportional reporting ratio (PRR).

Walensky promised to resume the monitoring.

What The Epoch Times missed is that PRR is a fraudulent measure of vaccine harm, designed by the CDC expressly for the new COVID-19 vaccines to disguise the devastation the vaccines are causing.

Why? Because PRR measures the pattern of different vaccine side effects, but it is indifferent to the number of people reporting those side effects.

If some completely new vaccine side effect appears with the introduction of a new vaccine, PRR will catch that.

But the COVID-19 vaccines are associated with huge numbers of people reporting side effects on an unprecedented scale — and, by design, PRR misses this completely.

For example, if one person in a million dies from vaccine A and one person in a thousand dies from vaccine B, then vaccines A and B can have exactly the same PRR score!

PRR is a single number that compares the variety of different side effects for a new vaccine to the variety of side effects from past vaccines.

Of course, there have been many vaccines with different side-effect profiles in the past, and it is difficult to stand out among such a diversity of profiles.

Where the new mRNA vaccines do stand out is the unprecedented number of bad outcomes, including deaths, reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

Of all the reports in the 30-year history of VAERS, two-thirds of them were from the COVID-19 vaccines, introduced in the U.S. in December 2020.

This includes three-fourths of all deaths reported to VAERS and three-fourths of all hospitalizations.

Since the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccines, reports to VAERS have skyrocketed off the charts.

These numbers represent only the reports VAERS has processed and posted. Jessica Rose, Ph.D., has reported that VAERS is months behind in posting these reports because its staff has not increased, while its workload is roughly 50 times greater since the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines.

The sheer volume of VAERS reports, including deaths, should have set off alarm bells within weeks after the vaccines were introduced.

Reporting only PRR and not the actual count provided a convenient cover for “business as usual.”

I am grateful to Mathew Crawford for pointing this out in an article last year.

Josh Mitteldorf, Ph.D., has a background in theoretical physics. Since the 1990s, he is best known for his contributions to the biology of aging, including many articles and two books.

This article was originally published by The Defender — Children's Health Defense's News & Views Website under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.