Slovak Economy on Verge of Collapse as Energy Prices Soar – Prime Minister
Samizdat – 28.09.2022
Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger said on Wednesday that energy crisis and rising electricity prices could put the country’s economy on the verge of collapse unless the European Union provides more financial help.
Heger said that money allocated from an EU windfall tax, which is put on “abnormally high profits” of energy companies, should be equally distributed and Slovakia should receive 1.5 billion euros ($1.5 billion). The prime minister also hopes for additional help from Brussels that could provide Slovakia with 5 billion euros more from unused regional development funds to reduce energy bills for businesses.
“Otherwise [Slovakian businesses] will be closing and could actually collapse the whole economy,” Heger was quoted by the Financial Times as saying, adding that Slovak companies providing energy supplies would have to be nationalized if Brussels did not help.
Since 2021, energy prices in EU countries have been surging as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the EU, energy prices have accelerated the growth, placing energy security high both on the global and national agenda and pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
September 28, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Economics, Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity | European Union
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
TUCKER CARLSON: THIS IS AN ATROCITY
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
Delicensing Doctors for ‘Harmful Misinformation’
By Jane M. Orient, M.D. | Assosiation of American Physicians and Surgeons | December 17, 2021
In addition to being subjected to various forms of censorship, for the first time in living memory American doctors are getting threat letters from licensure boards warning them against distributing “harmful misinformation.” Medical boards in 12 states have disciplined doctors because of this allegation. While it is claimed that there’s an epidemic of misinformation during the COVID-19 pandemic, the warnings don’t spell out what that means.
We don’t have an epidemic of patients dying because doctors told them to refuse treatment or to drink Clorox or aquarium cleaner.
In fact, no patients need to have suffered any harm at all for the medical board to investigate a doctor’s no-longer-free speech. All it takes is an anonymous complaint.
Pharmacists who were converted into the overseers of physicians’ prescribing practices will complain that a doctor had prescribed ivermectin for COVID-19.
Or an employer might complain that a doctor supported a worker’s request for a medical exemption that wasn’t on the CDC’s list of acceptable reasons.
Or the doctor might have spoken at a political meeting at which mask mandates were being challenged. … continue
Blog Roll
-
Join 2,783 other followers
Visits Since December 2009
- 5,955,231 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada CDC Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
Maisoon on Please Some Straight Talk from… Bill Francis on US Blew Up Russian Gas Pipelin… brianharryaustralia on US Blew Up Russian Gas Pipelin… michael on US Blew Up Russian Gas Pipelin… brianharryaustralia on CDC Has 4 Days to Release Data… Maisoon on Please Some Straight Talk from… papasha408 on There’s no debating it: Biden… brianharryaustralia on US Blew Up Russian Gas Pipelin… brianharryaustralia on Please Some Straight Talk from… brianharryaustralia on There’s no debating it: Biden… papasha408 on There’s no debating it: Biden… Maisoon on Please Some Straight Talk from…
Aletho News
- Slovak Economy on Verge of Collapse as Energy Prices Soar – Prime Minister September 28, 2022
- Executive Order Advances Biotech-Transhumanist Agenda September 28, 2022
- A look at the true benefits and harms of mRNA September 28, 2022
- CDC Has 4 Days to Release Data on COVID Vaccine Injuries Collected via V-safe App, Court Rules September 28, 2022
- US Blew Up Russian Gas Pipelines Nord Stream 1 & 2: Former Polish Defense Minister September 27, 2022
- What’s the Best Way to Rein in Companies Like PayPal? September 27, 2022
- Bill Gates pushes for “trusted sources,” has a group that tracks what people say about him online September 27, 2022
- There’s no debating it: Biden will get billions in new Ukraine aid September 27, 2022
- EU threatens foreign observers over Donbass referendums September 27, 2022
- Whose side is the PA on? September 27, 2022
- Please Some Straight Talk from the Peace Movement September 27, 2022
- Germany secures just one tanker of LNG from UAE September 27, 2022
- THE BIG TECH BATTLE FOR FREE SPEECH IS HEATING UP September 27, 2022
- How the CDC Uses Math to Hide COVID Vaccine Harm September 27, 2022
- Evidence of harm September 26, 2022
- How Fauci Channeled Cheney 20 Years After Dick Cheney Lied the US into Invading Iraq September 26, 2022
- Ethical Principles of Public Health September 26, 2022
- Most Americans Shrug Off Badgering that They Take the New Coronavirus ‘Bivalent’ Booster Shot September 26, 2022
OffGuardian
- Forget the blame game, Nordstream Sabotage is about the Great Reset & nothing else. September 28, 2022
- Multipolar World Order – Part 2 September 27, 2022
- WATCH: Who Controls the News Controls the World September 27, 2022
Richie Allen
- An error has occurred; the feed is probably down. Try again later.
Consent Factory
- Mass Formation Hypnosis Disorder September 11, 2022
If Americans Knew
- Israeli Soldiers Assassinate Palestinian – 14th this month (1 Israeli dead) September 27, 2022
- Top Hollywood producers worked with Israel to defend its war crimes September 27, 2022
- Father of three shot dead after colliding with empty Israeli police car September 27, 2022
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- As war on gas pipelines escalates, Britain faces national security crisis September 28, 2022
- Climate Scientists Want To Ban Dissenting Views September 28, 2022
- Make Your Mind Up About Hydrogen, BBC! September 27, 2022
- The Ice Free Arctic–Part II September 27, 2022
No Tricks Zone
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- Do high protein diets shorten lifespan? July 31, 2022
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Leave a Reply