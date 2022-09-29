Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Gates Foundation boosts funding for Digital ID projects

By Ken Macon | Reclaim The Net | September 28, 2022

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has increased its investment in digital ID projects through part of a $1.27 billion package to support “global health and development projects.” Part of the funding, $200 million, will go to digital public infrastructure, including civil registry databases and digital ID.

The announcement followed the annual “Goalkeepers Report,” an annual assessment report on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (UN SGD). The UN set a goal (goal 16.9) for a global legal identity by 2030, and the report said that the world will not make that deadline. A podcast is available on the plans here.

To achieve that goal, digital identity programs are supposedly needed.

The 2019 Goalkeepers Report touted biometrics as one of the technologies needed for the equitable redistribution of resources in developing nations.

The $200 million will also support data sharing systems and interoperable payments systems.

The Gates Foundation supports several digital ID-related programs, including the MOSIP, an open-source digital ID platform.

Related: 

The EU is running a digital ID pilot

Denmark’s new digital ID system risks locking some people out of society

September 29, 2022 - Posted by | Civil Liberties, Full Spectrum Dominance | ,

1 Comment »

  1. Why isn’t that little pig, Gates in prison?

    Like

    Comment by papasha408 | September 29, 2022 | Reply


Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous | Next »