Repressive Legislation in The New Abnormal

Doctors To Be Silenced

By Aaron Kheriaty, MD | Human Flourishing | September 30, 2022

Kim Iverson, a TV journalist formerly at The Hill and now streaming her own show on YouTube, has been one of the most honest and courageous voices during the pandemic. She is the rare journalist today who is willing to follow the evidence wherever it may lead. I sat down with her this morning for an interview about California’s latest attempt to suppress the free speech of physicians and undermine the doctor patient relationship. Assembly Bill 2098, which I have posted about previously—see Punishing Dissident Physicians and The Censorship of Medicine—is set to become law unless the governor vetoes it today.

I also had a wide-ranging two-part conversation with Dr. Drew Pinsky on his podcast recently, where we discussed my new book, The New Abnormal: The Rise of the Biomedical Security State. It’s available on the Apple Podcasts (link to Part 1 and Part 2), or your other favorite podcast app.

You can pre-order the book here and it will ship in one month…

October 1, 2022 - Posted by | Civil Liberties, Full Spectrum Dominance, Science and Pseudo-Science, Video | , , , ,

