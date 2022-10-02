Why Won’t the Canadian Medical Association Comment on the 32 Deaths of Vaccinated Doctors Since the Rollout Began?
BY WILL JONES | THE DAILY SCEPTIC | OCTOBER 2, 2022
Dr. William Makis, a doctor in Canada, has written to the Presidents of the Canadian Medical Association to draw their attention to what appears to be an extraordinarily high death rate among doctors in Canada, 32 of whom died “suddenly and unexpectedly” in the past 16 months.
Dr. Makis points out that all of them were double, triple or quadruple COVID‐19 vaccinated, and argues each death is “highly suspicious for COVID‐19 vaccine injury, as these previously healthy doctors died suddenly while engaging in regular physical activity, died unexpectedly in their sleep, suffered heart attacks, strokes, unusual accidents, or developed sudden onset aggressive cancers”.
Steve Kirsch reports that Dr. Makis has received no response to his letter sent four weeks ago.
While the letter’s sample lacks a control group to compare how many such deaths would be expected among the cohort during the period, the figure does seem to be extremely high given the age of the doctors, and the circumstances of the deaths are indeed consistent with vaccine injury. It’s certainly not proof of causation, but it’s something that warrants urgent investigation, and the CMA’s silence is disturbing.
September 3rd 2022
Canadian Medical Association (CMA)
Dear CMA Presidents Dr. Alika Lafontaine (2022‐23) and Dr. Katharine Smart (2021‐22)
Re: Sudden deaths of 32 young Canadian doctors since rollout of COVID‐19 vaccines
CMA’s Mission Statement is: “Empowering and caring for patients.” CMA’s Vision Statement is: “A vibrant profession and a healthy population.” Since the rollout of COVID‐19 vaccines in Canada starting in December 2020, CMA has aggressively and unethically promoted the use of experimental COVID‐19 vaccines in populations where risks of serious vaccine injury far outweighed any potential benefits (including children of all ages, teens, pregnant women, healthy adults under age 70).
CMA also supported illegal and unscientific COVID‐19 vaccine mandates that were forced upon Canada’s 92,000 doctors by corrupt health bureaucrats. CMA did so in violation of its own CMA Code of Ethics, and both of you participated in these ethics violations. You betrayed not only your physician members but the Canadian public that CMA serves. This is unprecedented in CMA’s 155‐year history.
I am attaching photos and information of 32 young Canadian doctors who died suddenly and unexpectedly in the past 16 months, all of whom were double, triple or quadruple COVID‐19 vaccinated. Each of these deaths is highly suspicious for COVID‐19 vaccine injury, as these previously healthy doctors died suddenly while engaging in regular physical activity, died unexpectedly in their sleep, suffered heart attacks, strokes, unusual accidents, or developed sudden onset aggressive cancers.
Pfizer and Moderna may not be legally liable for their defective pharmaceutical products, but in publicly promoting their forceful use on Canada’s doctors, you are both legally liable, and so is CMA.
You cannot stay silent while illegally mandated COVID‐19 vaccines may be killing dozens of young Canadian doctors and putting thousands of doctors at high risk of severe injury and death. I am urging you to remember your ethics and Oath, and use your platform as Presidents of CMA to publicly call for the immediate termination of all COVID‐19 vaccine mandates in Canada’s healthcare, and call for urgent investigations and public inquiries into what is killing fully COVID‐19 vaccinated young Canadian doctors.
Thank you,
Dr. William Makis MD, FRCPC
No comments yet.
Leave a Reply