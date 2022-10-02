Why Won’t the Canadian Medical Association Comment on the 32 Deaths of Vaccinated Doctors Since the Rollout Began?

Dr. William Makis, a doctor in Canada, has written to the Presidents of the Canadian Medical Association to draw their attention to what appears to be an extraordinarily high death rate among doctors in Canada, 32 of whom died “suddenly and unexpectedly” in the past 16 months.

Dr. Makis points out that all of them were double, triple or quadruple COVID‐19 vaccinated, and argues each death is “highly suspicious for COVID‐19 vaccine injury, as these previously healthy doctors died suddenly while engaging in regular physical activity, died unexpectedly in their sleep, suffered heart attacks, strokes, unusual accidents, or developed sudden onset aggressive cancers”.

Steve Kirsch reports that Dr. Makis has received no response to his letter sent four weeks ago.

While the letter’s sample lacks a control group to compare how many such deaths would be expected among the cohort during the period, the figure does seem to be extremely high given the age of the doctors, and the circumstances of the deaths are indeed consistent with vaccine injury. It’s certainly not proof of causation, but it’s something that warrants urgent investigation, and the CMA’s silence is disturbing.