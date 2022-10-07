US figures: From 10million jabbed, 770,000 needed medical care

THE wall of defiance and secrecy that protects the Covid jab narrative is crumbling so fast that one can see right through to the deceitful heart of this medical scandal.

To quote Leonard Cohen: “There’s a crack in everything – that’s how the light gets in” and thank God for that.

The latest beam of truth comes from American lawyer Aaron Siri, who revealed some damning statistics in an interview with Fox News.

Siri has been trying to force the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to release data on jab side-effects. After 463 days and two law suits, he finally has the figures.

And they are shocking.

Of 10million users on the CDC’s V-Safe system, 7.7 per cent had to seek medical care after vaccination.

He says: “That’s an incredible percentage, it seems to me.”

It is simple maths. No less than 770,000 people required medical treatment after the Covid jab from a sample of just 10m. On top of that, 25 per cent – or two and half million – took time off from work or school after an injection.

The population of America is 330m and most States have pursued an aggressive jab policy, so just how much damage has really been caused? Their VAERS system is currently showing more than 30,000 reports of jab-related deaths; it is highly plausible that this represents an underestimate by a factor of 10, at least.

Of course, none of the above has been reported in UK mainstream media which, GB News excepted, remains wilfully blind to the mountain of evidence.

News Uncut has been consistent with concerns over one-sided news reporting, together with the suppression of opposing opinions in MSM and social media, the labels of ‘misinformation’ and the cancelling of eminent voices who dared to speak out.

The Trusted News Initiative, “an industry collaboration of major news and global tech organisations working together to stop the spread of disinformation,” is at the heart of this censorship and, shamefully, the BBC is a prominent participant along with Facebook, Google, Twitter and YouTube, to name just some. They have pronounced the facts and denied any counter argument, any fair debate.

In the recently released film Safe and Effective: A Second Opinion, the BBC was asked what happened to impartial reporting, balance and free speech. They refused to comment.

Now the Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications at the United Nations, Melissa Fleming (below), has admitted that the UN partnered with several big tech companies to control Covid and climate narratives while claiming “We own the science”.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Sustainable Development Impact meetings, Fleming told a panel on Tackling Disinformation that the UN had partnered with Google so that ‘authoritative’ narratives would appear at the top of search results.

Meanwhile, a judge in America has ordered the White House to release emails between various federal Agencies and Big Tech companies, with the paintiffs alleging collaboration over the suppression of free speech and information on Covid and the associated jabs.

Yes, the wall is crumbling under the weight of truth. But how many of the silent journalists here and abroad will be buried under the debris?

News Uncut suggests that now would be an appropriate time to find your voices.