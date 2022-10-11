Russia to nationalize assets of Japanese carmaker – trade ministry
Samizdat | October 11, 2022
Japanese carmaker Nissan will sell all its Russian assets to state-owned research and development firm NAMI, the trade ministry has said.
The deal, worth a symbolic sum of €1, was approved by the Japanese corporation and includes a plant in St. Petersburg and sales and marketing facilities in Moscow.
“We have managed to reach a formant where the enterprise remains operational. Key competencies, the production cycle and jobs are preserved,” Russia’s Trade Minister Denis Manturov said in a statement on Tuesday.
Nissan has some 2,000 employees in Russia and after the transfer is completed NAMI will be able to attract other companies as production partners to create joint ventures.
According to the minister, Russian carmaker AVTOVAZ will carry out maintenance services for Nissan vehicles, as well as supply spare parts. The deal will give Nissan the right to buy back the business within six years, the trade ministry said.
The scheme is almost identical to the withdrawal of Renault, a member of an alliance with Nissan. In May, the French carmaker’s 68% stake went to NAMI and its factory in Moscow, which produced cars under the Renault and Nissan brands, was transferred to the city government.
Meanwhile, Nissan reported on Tuesday an estimated loss of $686.2 million from leaving the Russian market.
In 2009 the manufacturer started producing SUV models such as the X-Trail and the Qashqai at its plant in St. Petersburg. The Japanese carmaker suspended production there in March due to supply-chain disruptions, following the conflict in Ukraine.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
October 11, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Economics, Russophobia | Japan, Russia
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Torturing the Truth corbett report
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
Book Review
To Save the Republic, Abolish the Black Budget
By Laurie Calhoun | The Libertarian Institute | October 10, 2022
I have been puzzling over the ever-augmenting Black Budget since about the time the U.S. government began openly assassinating suspects, including U.S. citizens, without indictment, much less conviction in a court of law, for capital crimes. Tim Weiner’s groundbreaking work Blank Check: The Pentagon’s Black Budget (1990) explains how the means to commit crimes under cover of state secrets privilege all began with the Manhattan Project. Like so many other aspects of the sprawling defense and security apparatus which continues to expand like an amoeba, engulfing nearly every aspect of American culture, the Black Budget took on a life of its on during the Cold War.
The stakes were admittedly high: freedom or slavery? Put that way, it seemed eminently reasonable to policymakers at the time to devise intricate mechanisms shrouded from public view in order to do whatever needed to be done to keep the inhabitants of the Western world both safe and free. In their view, it was strategic; it was tactical; and it had to be secret, in order to succeed. Beginning with the Manhattan Project, through which atomic bombs were developed for the first time in human history, the perceived need to keep newly developed weapons systems shrouded in secrecy, for fear that the enemy might develop the same, arose out of a recognition of just how devastating those weapons could be. Little Boy and Fat Man were notoriously tested on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in early August 1945, and with the U.S. government’s demonstrated willingness to deploy such weapons, the nuclear arms race was on.
Once a chunk of the defense budget had been made black to keep new weapons technology secret, it did not take long for entire systems of clandestine operations, today known as “black ops,” to emerge and expand as well. Again, we have Tim Weiner to thank for having done us the service of documenting in his indispensable work Legacy of Ashes: The History of the CIA (2007) at least some of what went on during the Cold War. Legacy of Ashes is based on a trove of some 50,000 CIA documents first declassified near the end of the twentieth century. But today, long after the Soviet Union collapsed, the secrecy apparatus put in place by well-meaning—if sometimes confused, inept, deluded and occasionally outright insane—bureaucrats has come to be a seemingly permanent fixture of our world. At more than $80 billion, the Black Budget now exceeds the entire military budget of nearly all other governments. … continue
Blog Roll
-
Join 2,784 other followers
Visits Since December 2009
- 5,982,257 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada CDC Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
brianharryaustralia on Tulsi Gabbard quits ‘warmonger… roberthstiver on Tulsi Gabbard quits ‘warmonger… Victor G. on It’s Time To Tell Biden We Say… Richard Jones on Ukraine halts electricity expo… papasha408 on Bolton says Putin on US target… brianharryaustralia on Ukraine halts electricity expo… Ant Lovato on America doesn’t owe Zelensky ‘… Sparrow on Bolton says Putin on US target… Sparrow on America doesn’t owe Zelensky ‘… papasha408 on Bolton says Putin on US target… brianharryaustralia on America doesn’t owe Zelensky ‘… brianharryaustralia on Bolton says Putin on US target…
Aletho News
- Russia to nationalize assets of Japanese carmaker – trade ministry October 11, 2022
- Moscow aims to ensure balanced global energy market October 11, 2022
- Russia’s retaliatory strikes mark new phase of conflict in Ukraine October 11, 2022
- Lavrov Says Russia Received No Serious Proposals From US on Talks, Calls US Remarks Lies October 11, 2022
- US increased intelligence and special forces operatives’ presence in Ukraine October 11, 2022
- Tulsi Gabbard quits ‘warmongering’ Democrats October 11, 2022
- Qatari and US gas won’t save Europe October 11, 2022
- Ukraine halts electricity exports to EU October 11, 2022
- Torturing the Truth October 11, 2022
- Kenya, Tanzania to Fast-Track Dar es Salaam-Mombasa Gas Pipeline in Bid to Cut Fuel Costs October 10, 2022
- How to Delete Your PayPal Account October 10, 2022
- Rolling Stone co-founder Jann Wenner calls for government intervention for online speech October 10, 2022
- It’s Time To Tell Biden We Say ‘NO!’ To Nuclear War! October 10, 2022
- Open Letter to Therese Coffey Urging Her to Apologise to the Care Workers Forced Out by Vaccine Mandate October 10, 2022
- UAE President to visit Russia for bilateral talks October 10, 2022
- America doesn’t owe Zelensky ‘a damn thing’ – congressman October 10, 2022
- To Save the Republic, Abolish the Black Budget October 10, 2022
- Has AUKUS nuclear submarine deal stalled? October 10, 2022
OffGuardian
- Only Adult Children Still Believe US Propaganda October 11, 2022
- WATCH: Torturing the Truth October 10, 2022
- DISCUSS: Crimean Bridge Attack and Russian Retalliation October 10, 2022
Richie Allen
- The Richie Allen Show Will Return Tomorrow Wednesday October 12th October 11, 2022
- Website and downtime October 2, 2022
- Some Good News To Brighten Your Monday September 26, 2022
- Richie In Conversation With Mark Bajerski Friday September 23rd 2022 September 23, 2022
Consent Factory
- The Morning After October 3, 2022
If Americans Knew
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Climate Change Risk to Castles? No, Just More BBC Fake News! October 11, 2022
- 3 myths debunked: Animal agriculture’s real impact on the environment October 10, 2022
- UK Looks To Cap Renewable Energy Prices October 9, 2022
- Forcing farmers to join the rush for Net Zero will see millions go hungry October 9, 2022
No Tricks Zone
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- Do high protein diets shorten lifespan? July 31, 2022
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Leave a Reply