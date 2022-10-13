Aletho News

Three poultry farms, one car burned by settlers in West Bank village

Palestine Information Center – October 13, 2022

NABLUS – Three agricultural structures and one car were destroyed on Wednesday when extremist Jewish settlers launched arson attacks in Qusra village, south of Nablus City, under military protection.

The Palestinian civil defense said on Thursday that a crew of its firefighters dealt with a number of blazes that were started by settlers in Qusra village.

The civil defense added that the fires destroyed three poultry farms and killed 30,000 chickens, pointing out that the settlers burned a vehicle near the farms.

It also said that its firefighters faced obstacles as they were heading for the area to tackle the fires.

Palestinian towns and villages in the southern countryside of Nablus, especially, Qusra, Jalud and Burin, are exposed to repeated attacks by Jewish settlers, who escalate their crimes during the olive harvest season.

  1. Why label the Israelis “…settlers…”? Consider vigilante: a member of a self-appointed group of citizens who undertake law enforcement in their community without legal authority, typically because the legal agencies are thought to be inadequate.

    Now, consider the word inadequate: lacking the quality or quantity required; insufficient for a purpose.

    Who or what is “insufficient for a purpose”?

    Some answers come from jewish rabbis and politicians. One, is that they consider God gave them the land of Palestine; to acquire that land, the jews are doing God’s directive. Thus, efforts made to carry that to fruition is to do as God commands or has set forth for them to do. They are doing holy work.

    So, vigilante is not inaccurate. Another word or phrase might be God’s emissaries.

    A neat and tidy little bit of logic motivates Israel and its emissaries, whether they are “the most moral army in the world” or civilian emissaries.

    This neat and tidy little bit of logic extends, if it includes how Amalek lives on today and how or what it should be dealt: eliminated or made a slave.

    Israel and its emissaries and its partisans are working on it. The non-jewish in Israel are the first and most pressingly being dealt with by God’s emissaries.

    They serve as an example, past, present and future.

