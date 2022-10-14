Aletho News

VACCINE INDUCED THE STORY OF SHAUN MULLDOON

This is a new documentary by director Robert Bailey that is free and available at the In The Furnace rumble channel about a Canadian man named Shaun Mulldoon who was injured by the COVID vaccine.

Link to the source video: https://rumble.com/v1i2pwh-vaccine-induced-the-story-of-shaun-mulldoon..html

October 14, 2022

