Biden makes creepy comments to underage girl

US “president” offered dating advice to the visibly uncomfortable girl, after apparently sniffing her hair

Samizdat | October 15, 2022

US President Joe Biden was recorded apparently sniffing a young girl’s hair on Friday, before telling her “no serious guys until you’re 30.” The president has a long history of inappropriate comments to children.

Posing for photographs after a speech at a California community college, Biden placed his hands on the shoulders of a teenage girl and appeared to inhale deeply. He then offered the girl “a very important thing I’ve told my daughters and granddaughters, no serious guys until you’re 30.”

“OK… I’ll keep that in mind,” the girl replied, as Biden repeated himself. A video of the conversation was posted on Twitter by reporter Kalen D’Almeida.

Biden offered similar “advice” to a nine-year-old girl in March, and has a history of inappropriate comments to and involving children. Before taking office, Biden fondly recalled having “kids jumping on [his] lap” in a Delaware swimming pool, and the president has been photographed fondling and sniffing young women since his time as vice president.

After a number of women came forward with accusations of borderline sexual harassment in 2019, Biden described these interactions as “gestures of support and encouragement.” A week later, however, the then-candidate called a 10-year-old girl “good looking” at a campaign event.

In an entry to a diary believed by the US Justice Department to be genuine, Biden’s daughter, Ashley, wrote about taking “showers [with my] dad” as a child, saying that these encounters were “probably not appropriate.”