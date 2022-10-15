Children’s Health Defense Calls for States to Release COVID Vaccine Data for Analysis, Following Florida’s Lead

Children’s Health Defense (CHD) calls for state officials across the country to immediately request their state’s COVID-19 vaccine data and conduct an analysis to be released to the public using Florida’s model of a self-controlled case series, a technique developed to evaluate vaccine safety.

CHD also calls for an immediate suspension of the recommendation of mRNA COVID-19 vaccinations across the nation until further analysis and safety is proven.

CHD’s appeal comes after the Florida Department of Health released new guidance last Friday recommending against mRNA COVID-19 vaccines for males ages 18-39 due to an 84% increase in the relative incidence of cardiac-related death within 28 days following mRNA vaccination. Florida’s surgeon general, Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo, concluded that the risk of vaccination outweighs the benefit for males in that age cohort and now recommends against the COVID-19 mRNA vaccination.

“Data released from the UK and Israel are showing escalating cases of myocarditis in young people. These findings from Florida, our nation’s third-largest state, are extraordinarily concerning and could have devastating repercussions nationwide,” said CHD president and general counsel Mary Holland. “We need this data and analysis from all states in order to determine just how great the risk is for both children and adults.”

Previously published research connecting myocarditis to the COVID-19 vaccines coincides with this analysis.

“The cardiac signal out of Florida is hardly an isolated issue. Earlier this year, the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) published an investigation that discovered an increased risk of myocarditis in adolescent males and young men after receiving mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines, especially after the second dose,” said CHD chairman and chief legal counsel Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. “Even CDC recognizes the same association. Florida’s analysis revealing cardiac-related deaths after vaccination should alarm all Americans.”

CHD calls on all medical freedom advocates to join in the campaign to demand all states analyze their COVID-19 vaccine data to determine if cardiac-related events and other signals are identified and follow the science to protect their citizens.

Additional references:

Carditis After COVID-19 Vaccination With a Messenger RNA Vaccine and an Inactivated Virus Vaccine: A Case-Control Study

Postmarketing active surveillance of myocarditis and pericarditis following vaccination with COVID-19 mRNA vaccines in persons aged 12 to 39 years in Italy: A multi-database, self-controlled case series study

Acute myocarditis following a third dose of COVID-19 mRNA vaccination in adults

Comparative safety of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines to influenza vaccines: A pharmacovigilance analysis using WHO international database

