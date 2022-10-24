Odysee blocks French versions of Russia Today after legal demand
By Dan Frieth | Reclaim The Net | October 24, 2022
US-based online video sharing platform Odysee has blocked the French versions of Russian state-run news outlets Sputnik and RT after a legal order out of France.
“If we want to do business in another country we have to abide by their laws or they shut us down. RT FR and its affiliates are illegal in France. If you want to still watch them from France, use VPN, Odysee tweeted.
Several months ago, the European Union (EU) imposed sanctions on Russia, including banning RT and Sputnik from being broadcast in member countries. The two news outlets were accused of spreading Russian propaganda about the invasion of Ukraine.
The channels are not allowed on television or online in EU countries. However, they have been circumventing the sanctions through online platforms that are not based in the EU.
A week ago, France’s President Emmanuel Macron acknowledged that France is struggling with completely banning Sputnik and RT.
The platform is still broadcasting the English versions of both channels.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
October 24, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Civil Liberties, Full Spectrum Dominance, Russophobia | France
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
How an illusion of efficacy can be established for any treatment
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
Ukrainian army war crimes include shelling ambulances, firetrucks, and rescue workers in the Donbass Republics — similar to Israelis and US backed terrorists in Syria
By Eva Bartlett | CovertAction Magazine | September 23, 2022
In the more than eight years of bombing the civilians of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, Ukraine has committed untold numbers of war crimes. These include bombing residential areas, markets, hospitals, schools, parks—including with prohibited heavy weapons and banned cluster munitions—and, since late July, raining banned “Petal” mines down on populated civilian areas, including the very center of Donetsk, including as recently as September 7.
A lesser-known war crime is Ukraine’s routine targeting of ambulances, fire trucks, medics and rescuers, and their headquarters and stations. Many of the times Ukraine bombs such heroic rescuers, it is when they are on the way, or already on site, to help civilians often themselves just bombed by Ukraine. … continue
Blog Roll
-
Join 2,470 other followers
Visits Since December 2009
- 6,008,942 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada CDC Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
Marty on US elites wrong that aggressio… raggs12 on Time for Doctors and Politicia… papasha408 on Time for Doctors and Politicia… brianharryaustralia on Moscow Slams US for Not Issuin… brianharryaustralia on Nord Stream repair time frame… brianharryaustralia on The Mirage of Washington … brianharryaustralia on “We are not QR codes” New Albe… Mike S Goodmann on The Mirage of Washington … Bill Francis on 10 MINUTES COVID MADNESS.… aletho on The Cardiff Bay Tidal Lagoon –… Bill Francis on US Poured Millions Into Hungar… Bill Francis on The Cardiff Bay Tidal Lagoon –…
Aletho News
- Safety Reporting of COVID-19 Vaccine Induced Myocarditis Just Seeing the Tip of the Iceberg October 24, 2022
- COVID Vaccines and Organ Transplants: Are Healthcare Providers Ignoring Safety Signals? October 24, 2022
- Time for Doctors and Politicians to Stop Ignoring the Devastating Data on the Vaccines and Change Course October 24, 2022
- “We are not QR codes” New Alberta Premier Danielle Smith apologizes for vaccine passports October 24, 2022
- Moscow Slams US for Not Issuing Visas to Russian Delegation to IAEA Conference October 24, 2022
- The EU’s energy security now rests in Turkey’s hands October 24, 2022
- The Mirage of Washington Intelligence October 24, 2022
- Nord Stream repair time frame assessed October 24, 2022
- Ukrainian Army War Crimes Include Shelling of Ambulances, Firetrucks, and Rescue Workers in the Donbass Republics — Similar to Israelis and U.S. Backed Terrorists in Syria October 24, 2022
- US elites wrong that aggression against Russia can be unlimited – intelligence chief October 24, 2022
- How an illusion of efficacy can be established for any treatment October 24, 2022
- This sick biotech craze must be halted before another disaster strikes October 24, 2022
- How Worried Should We Be About Boston University’s Gain-of-Function Covid Virus That Kills 80% of Mice? October 24, 2022
- Germany forced to slash rearmament plans October 23, 2022
- Who Blew Up Nord Stream Pipelines? | A Mystery! October 23, 2022
- Australia stonewalls torture prevention inspection – UN October 23, 2022
- U.K. Regulator Mulls Covid Vaccination for Babies Despite High Injury Rate – as Moderna Trial Finds Vaccine Can Cause Diabetes in Infants October 23, 2022
- Repeal the National Childhood Vaccine Act of 1986 October 23, 2022
OffGuardian
- WATCH: The Media Are the Terrorists October 24, 2022
- 15 Memes to Get You Through the Day – Part 25 October 24, 2022
- This Week in the New Normal #51 October 23, 2022
Richie Allen
- Sunday Morning Melodies Returns This Morning October 23, 2022
- Liz Truss Resigns October 20, 2022
- Climate Nutters Block Roads – Clouseauesque Cops Nowhere To Be Seen October 20, 2022
- Price Rises Force Families To Scale Down Christmas Plans October 20, 2022
Consent Factory
- The Gaslighting of the Masses October 16, 2022
If Americans Knew
- Israeli forces assassinate Palestinian resistance leader October 24, 2022
- Bloodstains & Destruction: Israeli soldiers’ beating of Shadi Khoury October 24, 2022
- Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian construction worker on way to work October 23, 2022
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- It’s Your Pet’s Fault! October 24, 2022
- It Pollutes, So Tax It! October 24, 2022
- Britain’s Wild Weather – 1960 October 24, 2022
- How Dare They? October 24, 2022
No Tricks Zone
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- Do high protein diets shorten lifespan? July 31, 2022
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Leave a Reply