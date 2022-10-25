Aletho News

FLORIDA SURGEON GENERAL ON COVID VAX MANDATE

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | October 20, 2022

Florida Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, minces no words regarding his State’s stance on Covid Vaccine Mandates, after a CDC committee voted unanimously to recommend Covid vaccines for kids older than 6 months.

