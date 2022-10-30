Fossil Fuel Investment Has Dropped By A Third Since 2015
By Paul Homewood | Not A Lot Of People Know That | October 30, 2022
There was one chart I forgot to show from the IEA’s World Energy Outlook yesterday:
https://www.iea.org/reports/world-energy-outlook-2022
As we can see, investment in fossil fuels has fallen by a third since 2015 in terms of GDP. Part of this was due to the collapse in oil and gas prices in 2014, but undoubtedly the anti-fossil fuel agenda pursued across the West for climate reasons has had a major impact as well.
Either way, this is the real reason why prices have rocketed, not the invasion of Ukraine.
Further evidence can be found in Fig 1.3, which shows that investment has remained steady in countries without a Net Zero pledge:
The real concern is that we are only seeing the early signs of much worse to come. When the cuts in fossil fuel investment really start to bite and existing oil fields begin to dry up, there will be a catastrophic energy crisis. Shortages will be very real and prices will rise well above today’s levels, as demand stays high and we find that renewable energy simply cannot keep up with demand.
The IEA’s naively oversimplistic projections simply assume that building wind and solar farms will do the trick. But the world is a complex place and does not work like that.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has given us a warning. We had better not ignore it.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
October 30, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Economics, Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
EX-BIG PHARMA REPRESENTATIVE TELLING THE TRUTH – GWEN OLSEN
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
Book Excerpt
Exposed: How Anthony Fauci tortured vulnerable children in his obsessive hunt for an HIV vaccine
By Sally Beck | TCW Defending Freedom | October 20, 2022
Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Biden and director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) for 38 years, has resigned and is leaving his post in December. He also steps down as director of the National Institutes for Health (NIH); both organisations are government-funded.
The 81-year-old virologist, who has served seven presidents, is quitting not because (as he says) he wants ‘new challenges’, but because of two books Robert F Kennedy Jnr (RFK) has written exposing him as a liar and a fraud, says Tony Lyons, President at Skyhorse Publishing, the independent publisher of both books.
Lyons said: ‘He used every available form of censorship to protect himself about the allegations in the first book and he doesn’t have any tools left to combat the likely congressional hearings in January.
‘Censorship as a government weapon against dissent has grown to unprecedented levels in the US. It’s a danger to the future of real science, real freedom, and real democracy.’
RFK’s first book, The Real Anthony Fauci, sold one million copies and topped the New York Times best-seller list despite extreme mainstream media censorship. It exposed Fauci’s role in the Covid pandemic and in the disastrous response to the HIV/Aids crisis in the 1980s and 1990s.
In a second book called ‘The Wuhan Cover Up – How US Health Officials Conspired with the Chinese Military to Hide the Origins of COVID-19’ due to be released next year, RFK uncovers the complex web of control and censorship at the heart of this story. Kennedy accuses Fauci of being the architect of the pandemic by funding ‘gain-of-function’ research – or bioweapon research, in plain English – in China’s Wuhan lab, the source of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
If the books were not enough to send Fauci running for cover, this week RFK released a free-to-view documentary The Real Anthony Fauci Documentary (salsalabs.org) based on his first book’s findings.
Here is an extract from The Real Anthony Fauci, which details experiments he sanctioned on vulnerable American children during his HIV research. … continue
Blog Roll
-
Join 2,470 other followers
Visits Since December 2009
- 6,018,345 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada CDC Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
gepay on EX-BIG PHARMA REPRESENTATIVE T… Pip on The Video That Got Me Fired: I… Eddy Schmid on The Video That Got Me Fired: I… Balthasar Gerards on Russia suspends participation… raggs12 on Leaked FBI document lists “mis… brianharryaustralia on EX-BIG PHARMA REPRESENTATIVE T… brianharryaustralia on British navy involved in Nord… Eddy Schmid on British navy involved in Nord… Eddy Schmid on British navy involved in Nord… brianharryaustralia on British navy involved in Nord… Pip on DR PETER GØTZSCHE EXPOSES BIG… brianharryaustralia on DR PETER GØTZSCHE EXPOSES BIG…
Aletho News
- Fossil Fuel Investment Has Dropped By A Third Since 2015 October 30, 2022
- Exposed: How Anthony Fauci tortured vulnerable children in his obsessive hunt for an HIV vaccine October 30, 2022
- Russia Retrieves and Examines Parts of Drones Used in Sevastopol Attack, MoD Says October 30, 2022
- LNG ships waiting for higher EU prices to unload October 30, 2022
- The Video That Got Me Fired: Israel IS An Apartheid State October 30, 2022
- EX-BIG PHARMA REPRESENTATIVE TELLING THE TRUTH – GWEN OLSEN October 30, 2022
- FDA Slow-Walked Studies on COVID Vaccine Safety Signals in Elderly October 29, 2022
- Leaked FBI document lists “misinformation” as an “election crime” October 29, 2022
- Russia suspends participation in grain deal after Ukrainian attacks on ships October 29, 2022
- Massive Protest By Czechs Targets Russia Sanctions, High Prices October 29, 2022
- British experts helped Kiev’s forces to prepare “terrorist act” in Crimea: Russia October 29, 2022
- British navy involved in Nord Stream 2 ‘terrorist attack’ – Russia October 29, 2022
- DR PETER GØTZSCHE EXPOSES BIG PHARMA AS ORGANIZED CRIME October 29, 2022
- Journalists Continue Their Valiant Struggle to Make Monkeypox a Thing October 29, 2022
- Trudeau invoked Emergencies Act despite deal to end protests, hearing finds October 29, 2022
- Oxford, England proposes dystopian surveillance system that limits driving October 28, 2022
- EU approves gasoline car ban October 28, 2022
- EU sticks to lockdowns, masks and vaccine passports October 28, 2022
OffGuardian
- John Carpenter, Authoritarian Monsters & Dictatorship in Disguise October 29, 2022
- The Benefits of a Chaotic World October 29, 2022
- Covid-19: A Universe of Questions In a Time of Universal Deceit October 28, 2022
Richie Allen
- Council Forces Woman To Remove Mural From Home October 28, 2022
- Sunak To Tackle Inappropriate Sex Education In Schools October 28, 2022
- So Elon Musk Has Finally Taken Over At Twitter – Now What? October 28, 2022
- Even Nuns Watch Porn Says Pope October 27, 2022
Consent Factory
- The Gaslighting of the Masses October 16, 2022
If Americans Knew
- Israel and the threat of the Palestinian womb October 30, 2022
- Israeli forces assassinate two Palestinians in occupied Nablus October 29, 2022
- Three eyewitness accounts of Israeli settler violence October 29, 2022
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Fossil Fuel Investment Has Dropped By A Third Since 2015 October 30, 2022
- Developing Nations Want $1.3 Trillion A Year October 30, 2022
- Megadroughts In Asia In The Little Ice Age October 30, 2022
- Is Hydrogen The Answer? October 29, 2022
No Tricks Zone
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- Do high protein diets shorten lifespan? July 31, 2022
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Leave a Reply