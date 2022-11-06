Foreign Ministry says ‘US more isolated’ as anti-Iran meeting in New York failed to gain momentum

The spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry has said that the US is “more isolated” as the anti-Iranian UN Security Council Arria-formula meeting failed to gain momentum, stating that the attempts to isolate Iran from the world are doomed.

“Known violators of human rights and supporters of the most notorious terrorist groups came together at the anti-Iranian Arria Formula in New York in the mistaken belief that they could condemn and isolate Iran,” Nasser Kan’ani wrote in a post published on his official Twitter page.

He highlighted that the organizers of the event, by means of media dictatorship, did not allow representatives of 19 countries opposing anti-Iran sanctions, including Venezuela, to deliver a speech there.

“Instead, the United States let two ill-famed women [Shirin Ebadi and and Nazanin Boniadi], who support sanctions against Iranian women and children, take the podium,” Kan’ani noted.

He went on to say that the US administration failed in New York as delegates from the 19 states took part in a meeting of the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations in the Iranian capital city of Tehran less than a week later.

“Who is really isolated?” the senior Iranian diplomat also questioned.

On Wednesday, Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amir Saied Iravani blasted the irony between the United States’ attempt to hold an unofficial anti-Iran meeting at the UN Security Council under the pretext of human rights while imposing harsh sanctions on Iranians for decades.

Iran’s UN envoy said the US-organized meeting held at the United Nations clearly aimed to interfere in the domestic affairs of a sovereign state, which amounts to a flagrant violation of the UN Charter and international law.

The senior diplomat made the remarks while speaking at the UN Security Council Stakeout in New York.

He added that the Arria-formula meeting took place as the US once again resorted to a “disinformation campaign in a blatant hypocrisy.”

The Iranian ambassador said it is ironic that the US has alleged that the event is intended to “protect” human rights in Iran, “while Iranians continue to suffer greatly as the result of the United States’ decades-long brutal sanctions; a true war in which the actual warfare is replaced with food and medicine.”

“It has become a standard practice for the US to abuse such valued concepts as human rights and manipulate the UN platforms and resources to advance its ill-based political agenda,” Iravani emphasized.

He said that the US has never been really concerned about human rights in Iran or elsewhere as the history is self-evident enough to prove it.

Riots broke out in Iran in mid-September after the death of young Iranian woman Mahsa Amini. The 22-year-old fainted at a police station in Tehran, and was pronounced dead three days later at a hospital.

An official report by Iran’s Legal Medicine Organization concluded that Amini’s death was caused by an illness rather than alleged blows to the head or other vital body organs.

In the meantime, rioters have been going on a rampage across the country. They have been receiving overwhelming backing from Western powers, especially the United States, despite continuing to brutally attack security officers and cause massive damage to public property.