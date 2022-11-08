Aletho News

BIDEN STILL BUYING BOOSTER NO ONE WANTS

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | November 3, 2022

The Biden administration is pushing a fresh new round of booster to take once a year as uptake plummets.

HOW BIG TECH WORKED WITH THE GOVERNMENT TO CENSOR YOU

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | November 3, 2022

New documents provided in a lawsuit against top Biden administration officials reveal potential collusion between social media platforms and public health officials, and the Department of Homeland Security.

