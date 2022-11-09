Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

France Increases Military Budget by Over 20%

Samizdat – 09.11.2022

The French government has increased the country’s military budget by more than 20% and will continue modernizing the army, French government spokesman Olivier Veran said on Wednesday.

“We have increased the military budget by over 20%, and we are doing everything to modernize our army,” Veran told French media.

The spokesman also said that the French authorities would soon review and adopt a law on military programming, providing for a further budget increase.

Veran rejected the statements suggesting that France weakens the capabilities of its own troops by sending military aid to Ukraine.

“When we supply weapons to our allies, we are not weakening our army, on the contrary, we are strengthening our forces within the European Union. We are not ‘undressing’ our army at all,” the spokesman added.

November 9, 2022 - Posted by | Militarism | ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous | Next »

%d bloggers like this: