Energy Experts

Tony Heller | November 4, 2022
World leaders have been taking energy advice from people like Michael Mann and Greta Thunberg, who have no experience or expertise related to energy. Simultaneously, governments have been refusing to listen to the people who provide the world’s energy.
I find “Greta Thunberg” quite ridiculous. A young teenager, with no medical expertise, lecturing and castigating adults, because ‘we’ are apparently destroying her life.
And, because she is SO famous because of it,….. it is clearly, choreographed, by some ‘advertising agency’ with a contract to influence people’s GUILT.
I’m not buying it.
