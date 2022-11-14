Energy Experts

Aletho News

Tony Heller | November 4, 2022

World leaders have been taking energy advice from people like Michael Mann and Greta Thunberg, who have no experience or expertise related to energy. Simultaneously, governments have been refusing to listen to the people who provide the world’s energy.

November 14, 2022 - Posted by | Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video

1 Comment »

  1. I find “Greta Thunberg” quite ridiculous. A young teenager, with no medical expertise, lecturing and castigating adults, because ‘we’ are apparently destroying her life.
    And, because she is SO famous because of it,….. it is clearly, choreographed, by some ‘advertising agency’ with a contract to influence people’s GUILT.
    I’m not buying it.

    Like

    Comment by brianharryaustralia | November 14, 2022 | Reply


