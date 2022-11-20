Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Tucker Carlson: Investors didn’t notice this red flag in FTX scandal

Fox News host Tucker Carlson reacts to the FTX meltdown on Tucker Carlson Tonight, November 18, 2022

The FTX Disaster is Deeper Than you Think

ColdFusion | November 16, 2022

In this episode we take a deep dive into Sam Bankman-fried (SBF) and the FTX / Alameda situation.

– About ColdFusion –

ColdFusion is an Australian based online media company independently run by Dagogo Altraide since 2009.

Topics cover anything in science, technology, history and business in a calm and relaxed environment.

November 20, 2022 - Posted by | Corruption, Deception, Video |

