TRAGEDY TRANSFORMS UK CARDIOLOGIST

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | December 1, 2022

UK Cardiologist, Aseem Malhotra, MD, details the personal tragedy which triggered his evolution from a champion of Covid vaccines in the UK, to calling for a global halt of compulsory Covid-19 vaccination.

