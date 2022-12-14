Interview 1771 – The Freedom Convoy Commission with the JCCF
Corbett • 12/07/2022
Today James is joined by Rob Kittredge and Hatim Kheir of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms to discuss their participation in the Public Order Emergency Commission in Canada (aka the Trucker Commission). We discuss the commission itself and how it was run, the evidence that was (and was not presented), why Mr. Kittredge is now known as a “tow truck aficionado,” what Trudeau and others testified to during the hearings, and what Kittredge and Kheir expect to come from this process.
SHOW NOTES
Canadian Government Delays Mandatory Traveler Quarantine – #SolutionsWatch
Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms homepage
The Justice Centre at the POEC
Public Order Emergency Commission homepage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invokes Emergencies Act
Trudeau announces mandatory vaccination for federal workforce, federally regulated transportation sectors
CSIS told government Freedom Convoy was no security threat
Trudeau backs right to protest in China as anti-government demonstrations sweep across country
Justin Trudeau calls anti-vaxxers racists and misogynists
December 14, 2022
From The Archives
Coronavirus: The “Cures” Will Be Worse Than the Disease
By James Corbett – corbettreport.com – February 29, 2020
It’s spreading. It’s mutating. It’s going viral.
Am I talking about coronavirus? No! I’m talking about theories about coronavirus.
It’s a natural virus. / No, it’s a manmade bioweapon!
It’s less deadly than the regular flu. / It’s worse than the Spanish Flu! / It’s flying bat AIDS!!
The numbers are being underreported. / The numbers are being inflated!
It was patented in 2015! / No, it really wasn’t.
It was unleashed by accident. / It was unleashed on purpose. / It doesn’t even exist!
Yes, there are as many theories about coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) as there are people talking about it. The reality is that I don’t know the truth about what this virus really is or where it came from and neither do you.
But there’s something that we do know for sure regardless of where this virus came from or whether it even really exists. The hype and fear and panic and pandemonium surrounding this (supposed) outbreak is going to be far worse than the disease could ever be. Because, as I’ve been screaming about for over a decade now, a bioweapon attack (real or manmade, false flag or otherwise) is the perfect cover for a slew of agenda items on the globalist checklist. And the more the population panics, the more they play into the globalists’ hands.
Here are five items on The Powers That Shouldn’t Be’s wishlist that are being delivered on a silver platter as people scurry around panicking about coronavirus. … continue
