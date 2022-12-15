Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Mercury/Alzheimers – Boyd Haley interviewed by James Delingpole

James Delingpole | November 19, 2022

In 1967, Haley obtained an M.S. degree from the University of Idaho. He then entered a doctoral program at Washington State University, where he worked to make chemical modifications on ATP to try to identify how and exactly where ATP binds to cause muscle movement. In 1971, WSU granted him his Ph.D. degree in chemistry-biochemistry.
https://emeramed.com/about/

Freedom isn’t free – James needs your support to continue creating The Delingpod. There are many ways you can show your support to James:Join the James Delingpole Community as a paid supporter at: jamesdelingpole.locals.com
Support James monthly at: subscribestar.com/jamesdelingpole
Support James’ Writing at: substack.com/jamesdelingpole
www.delingpoleworld.com

December 15, 2022 - Posted by | Corruption, Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video | ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |

%d bloggers like this: