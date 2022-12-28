Vaccine Failure a Major Determinant of Measles and Pertussis Outbreaks

Blaming the Children and Families for Vaccine Choice is not Justified

On vacation this week I had a chance to catch up on movies and watched Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe produced by Del Bigtree which focused on the MMR vaccine and the explosive epidemiology of autism in countries where this product is used. I was asked how dangerous measles was, so I went to the modern literature on measles and pertussis outbreaks and found this large review by Phadke et al from Emory University and was shocked at what I learned.

Phadke VK, Bednarczyk RA, Salmon DA, Omer SB. Association Between Vaccine Refusal and Vaccine-Preventable Diseases in the United States: A Review of Measles and Pertussis. JAMA. 2016 Mar 15;315(11):1149-58. doi: 10.1001/jama.2016.1353. Erratum in: JAMA. 2016 May 17;315(19):2125. Erratum in: JAMA. 2016 May 17;315 (19):2125. PMID: 26978210; PMCID: PMC5007135.

For measles, since it’s declaration of eradication in 2000 to 2015, there were 18 published measles studies (9 annual summaries and 9 outbreak reports), which described 1416 measles cases (individual age range, 2 weeks-84 years; 178 cases younger than 12 months) and 43.2% had been vaccinated against measles.

In this paper no hospitalizations or deaths were reported. Among 32 reports of pertussis outbreaks, which included 10,609 individuals for whom vaccination status was reported (age range, 10 days-87 years), the 5 largest statewide epidemics had substantial proportions (55%) that were vaccinated.

While the authors, like so many in public health, attempted to blame the victim (patients and families) for vaccine hesitancy, they had to concede: “However, several pertussis outbreaks also occurred in highly vaccinated populations, indicating waning immunity.”

For pertussis, which is readily treated with antibiotics, there were no reported hospitalizations or deaths in this study. In summary, large fractions of “preventable disease outbreaks” involving measles and pertussis occur because vaccines fail to provide adequate protection.

Given the neuropsychiatric concerns over the MMR vaccine and the stochastic risk of allergic/immunologic reactions to any injection including components of (DTaP, Tdap) or MMR, the parental movement for vaccine choice is well justified.

For measles and pertussis, the vaccines convey imperfect protection and breakthrough infection (vaccine failure) should receive considerable “blame” by public health researchers.

CDC About Diphtheria, Tetanus, and Pertussis Vaccines accessed Dec 28, 2022