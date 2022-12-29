Eighteen UK doctors speak out about covid vaccine concerns

Doctors for Patients UK (DFPUK) was launched in September 2022 and has become a fast-growing group of UK doctors who are dedicated to practising ethical, evidence-based, patient-centred medicine. Our group was borne out of increasing concerns that core principles of medical ethics are being disregarded, such as the oath to “First do no harm”, respect for individual bodily autonomy and the need to obtain full and informed consent for all medical interventions.

Many doctors, in the UK and internationally, have become increasingly concerned about the safety profile of Covid-19 vaccines and the continued rollout of these products to the public, including pregnant women and children. Several doctors in DFPUK have submitted multiple Yellow Card reports of adverse events to the MHRA, and have signed letters to the JCVI, MHRA, the RCOG, Prime Minister and others to express their concerns, but have seen little or no response or action taken.

They have, therefore, now compiled the video above in which they share their individual perspectives, clinical experiences and serious ethical concerns, in the hope that urgent action will finally be taken by the authorities.

This fulfils their duty, as outlined by the General Medical Council, for doctors to take prompt action when they see that patient safety is being compromised.

For any enquiries about DFPUK or the video please contact doctorsforpatientsuk@proton.me Please review the information under our resources page for further information and presentations on this issue.