Who should Fauci be more afraid of?

By Meryl Nass | January 2, 2023

The 300 million Americans who got at least one lab-created COVID infection he helped pay to produce?

The 60 million Americans injured or killed by his poisonous vaccines? (60 million is a guess)

The rulers of the Great Reset (the real Godfathers) who relied on him to create a viral bioweapon that could never be traced back to a lab; and also relied on him to create a vaccine that did not fail so fast and miserably and allow us, the despised masses of humanity, to figure out what was going on before the Godfathers’ traps for humanity were ready to snap shut?

January 2, 2023

