Pentagon Set to Begin Work on New Military Base in the Pacific

The Department of Defense is set to begin construction on a new naval base in Palau, the Pacific-island nation. A company was awarded an over $100 million contract to begin construction on the installation, which will house a new advanced radar system.

The Navy announced Gilbane Federal would receive just over $118 million for “the construction of reinforced concrete pads and foundations in support of the installation of the Tactical Mobile Over-the-Horizon Radar equipment in the Republic of Palau.”

The total cost of the military base is unclear and the DoD has been secretive about the Palau base. However, the Pentagon hopes the radars will enable “over the horizon” capabilities. The facility will have two sites located 60 miles apart.

Washington’s new base in the Pacific will add to the over 750 networks of American military bases across the globe. Over the past decade, three successive presidents have poured tax dollars into increasing American military presence in the Indo-Pacific. The build-up comes as the White House prepares for potential conflicts with Beijing and, to a lesser extent, Pyongyang.

In recent years, Washington has attempted to rally its allies in the region against China. In the past few years, the US has started the Quadrilateral Dialog, AUKUS, and signed a trilateral defense cooperation pact with Tokyo and South Korea in June. Additionally, Washington has pushed its NATO partners to increase their military presence in the region.

In an interview with The Financial Times published on Sunday, Lieutenant General James Bierman, commanding general of the Third Marine Expeditionary Force (III MEF) and of Marine Forces Japan, said the US was preparing for war with China over Taiwan.

“Why have we achieved the level of success we’ve achieved in Ukraine? A big part of that has been because after Russian aggression in 2014 and 2015, we earnestly got after preparing for future conflict: training for the Ukrainians, pre-positioning of supplies, identification of sites from which we could operate support, sustain operations,” he said. “We call that setting the theatre. And we are setting the theatre in Japan, in the Philippines, in other locations.”